Android 11 beta unveiled: More privacy, cleaner notifications; here are the top features

The new Android 11, which is currently in the beta stage, brings in a host of new features while enhancing the already-existing ones. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Google recently released the first Android 11 beta update for Pixel devices. The new Android 11 update brings in a host of new features while enhancing the already-existing ones. 2/9 The new Android 11 update primarily circles around three things -- privacy, communication, and media. 3/9 One of the many features we've been asking for finally makes it to Android 11 -- One-Time Permissions. Google will let users set one-time app permissions on Android 11. This means that users will be able to give apps permission to access the smartphone’s microphone, camera, location, etc. for that one particular instance. This also means that you will be prompted for access every time you open an app. The Android 11 update will also reset all permissions an app was previously granted if it has not been used in a long time. 4/9 With Android 11, Google is making some rearrangements in the notification tray for message notifications. For instance, Android 11 will move all of your conversations across multiple messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notification section. You can also mark a conversation as a priority, which will pin it to the top so that you do not miss out any key notification, even when ‘Do Not Disturb’ is enabled. 5/9 Google has also introduced Chat Bubbles, something similar to Facebook Messenger. The feature pops out conversations, giving users one-tap access to open a full conversation, thus avoiding the need to switch back and forth between apps. 6/9 The Google Keyboard, aka Gboard, has also received a minor yet useful update. Gboard will now provide relevant and automatic suggestions for emoji and text. 7/9 In Android 11, the media controls, that would typically show up at the top of the notifications, has been moved to Quick Settings. The media control card will let users switch the device on while the audio or video content is playing on. Simply tap on the device name to select the device you want to switch to for playing audio or video. 8/9 Android 11 will also help in better management of connected devices. You can now quickly access and control your smart devices in one place by long pressing on the power button. Adjusting the temperature, turning on the lights or unlocking the front door can now be done with a tap without opening multiple apps. 9/9 Which devices currently have Android 11 beta updates available? Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL are currently eligible to receive the beta update. Other Android OEMs like Xiaomi, Realme, iQoo, OPPO, etc. have already announced support for the upcoming Android update. First Published on Jun 13, 2020 04:25 pm