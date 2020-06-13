Android 11 beta unveiled: More privacy, cleaner notifications; here are the top features

One of the many features we've been asking for finally makes it to Android 11 -- One-Time Permissions. Google will let users set one-time app permissions on Android 11. This means that users will be able to give apps permission to access the smartphone’s microphone, camera, location, etc. for that one particular instance. This also means that you will be prompted for access every time you open an app. The Android 11 update will also reset all permissions an app was previously granted if it has not been used in a long time.