Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 | Check out some of the best deals on TWS earbuds and headphones

Apart from the discounts, consumers can also avail of a 10 percent discount (Up to Rs 1,750) using HDFC bank cards and EMI.

July 27, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
Crossbeats Pebble TWS | Rs 2,799 | Looking for a good pair of TWS earbuds without breaking the bank, then the Crossbeats Pebble TWS earbuds are worth considering. These earbuds feature a premium design, all-day battery life, an IPX6 rating, and precise graphene drivers for immersive bass.
JBL C115 TWS | Rs 3,699 | The JBL C115 TWS earbuds were launched in India for Rs 4,999, but are available on sale on Amazon for Rs 3,699. The earbuds offer up to 21 hours of playback, voice assistant support, a 5.88mm dynamic driver featuring JBL Pure Bass sound, and work independently.
Crossbeats Torq Touch TWS | Rs 4,499 | The Crossbeats Torq Touch true wireless earbuds offer a ton of premium features including environmental noise cancellation, 18mm titanium coated dynamic audio drivers, touch controls, up to 30 hours of playback, and more. The earbuds were ordinally priced at Rs 6,999 but are available for Rs 4,499 during Prime Day 2021.
Sony WF-XB700 | Rs 6,990 | The Sony WF-XB700 earbuds feature 12mm drivers, up to 18 hours of battery life, an ergonomic build, a low latency mode, and so much more. The WF-XB700 TWS earbuds will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,990 during Prime Day 2021.
Jabra Elite 75t | Rs 9,999 | The Jabra Elite 75t are premium TWS earbuds with ANC, long battery life, excellent audio quality, an ergonomic design and more. The Elite 75t were launched last year for Rs 14,999 but their new price makes them the one of the best options under Rs 10,000.
Sennheiser CX 400BT | Rs 10,999 | The Sennheiser CX 400BT are available for Rs 10,999 on Amazon, down from the original Rs 16,999 price tag. The CX 400BT TWS earbuds deliver excellent sound quality and battery life as well as support for a wide range of Bluetooth audio codecs including SBC, AAC and aptX.
Sony WF-1000XM3| Rs 12,990 | The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are among the best set of premium TWS earbuds. They offer class-leading audio quality and noise cancellation as well as excellent battery life and a ton of other features like location recognition, touch controls, voice assistance, wear detection, etc. Oringally priced at Rs 19,990, the WF-1000XM3 are available on Prime Day for 12,990.
Sennheiser HD 458 BT | Rs 7,490 | Looking for a good pair of over-the-ear headphones under Rs 10,000, then look no further than the Sennheiser HD 458 BT wireless headphones. The HD 458 BT feature active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of playback, deep dynamic bass and high-quality codec support. They are available for Rs 7,490 during Prime Day 2021, down from the original Rs 10,990 price tag.
Sony WH-1000XM3 | Rs 17,990 | The Sony WH-1000XM3 offer the best noise cancellation in the segment and impressive audio quality to match. They are arguably the best over-the-ear headphones under Rs 20,000 in India. Additionally, the newer WH-1000XM4 headphones are also available at a discounted price of Rs 23,990.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Rs 18,990 | The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones has received a massive discount of more than Rs 10,000 during Prime Day 2021. The QuietComfort 35 II deliver superb audio quality and excellent noise cancellation, second only to the WH-1000XM4s.
