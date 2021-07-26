Amazon Prime Day 2021 Live | Here are some of the best deals on mobile phones during Prime Day 2021

OnePlus 9 5G | Rs 45,999 | If you are looking for a good smartphone under Rs 50,000, then the OnePlus 9 may just be the best there is. Accompanying the phone Snapdragon 888 chip is a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup with the same 50 MP ultrawide shooter as the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 5G is available at a discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, consumers can also avail of a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 9 months.

iQOO 7 Legend | Rs 36,990 | In terms of hardware, the iQOO 7 Legend is the best phone under Rs 40,000 you can buy in India. The phone boasts a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 48 MP triple-camera setup with OIS, and 66W fast charging support. The device is available at a Rs 3,000 discount during Prime Day 2021. Additionally, consumers can also get a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 9 months.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G | Rs 41,999 | Samsung The recently announced Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, its best smartphone under Rs 50,000. The S20 FE 5G offers a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a triple-camera setup with OIS on both the main and telephoto cameras, a large 4,500 mAh battery, and an IP68 rating. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at a discount of Rs 6,000. Consumers can also get a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions. Additionally, the regular iQOO 7 5G is getting a Rs 2,000 discount, making it one of the best choices under Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 | Rs 54,999 | While Galaxy Note fans will be disappointed not to see a new model coming this year, last year’s Galaxy Note 20 is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999. The Note 20 comes with an Exynos 990 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-rear camera setup, and the famed S Pen. However, the one drawback here is that the Exynos chip doesn’t support 5G. Additionally, consumers can also get a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 9 months.

Oppo F19 Pro+ | Rs 25,990 | The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones from the brand and offers a solid spec sheet and a sleek design. The F19 Pro+ 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, an FHD+ AMOLED display, and 50W fast-charging support. The offers on the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G include No Cost EMI up to 12 months and a discount of Rs 3,250 on HDFC card transactions. Additionally, the standard F19 will also be available at a discount of Rs 18,990 through HDFC cards.

Xiaomi Mi 10i | Rs 20,999 | The Mi 10i 5G is one of the most exciting mid-rangers, with its Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 120Hz LCD panel, a 4,820 mAh battery, and a 108 MP quad-camera setup. The Mi 10i is available at a Rs 1,000 discount for the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 6 months.

iQOO Z3 5G | Rs 18,490 | The iQOO Z3 5G is the best performing 5G phone under Rs 20,000 in India. The phone boasts a Snapdragon 768 SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz LCD screen, and a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. The iQOO Z3 is available at a discount of Rs 1,500 on Amazon India. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 6 months.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G | Rs 20,998 | The Samsung Galaxy M42 is available at a discounted price of Rs 20,998 on Prime Day 2021. The M42 is one of the most affordable 5G phones in Samsung’s Indian Arsenal and brings a Snapdragon 750G SoC, an AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 6 months.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 18,999 | The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is arguably one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 and gets a Rs 1,000 discount during Prime Day 2021. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max delivers a 108 MP quad-camera setup, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 732G SoC, and a 5,020 mAh battery. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 6 months.

Nokia G20 | Rs 11,999 | Nokia G20 is available for Rs 11,999 on Amazon, down from its original Rs 12,999 price tag. The Nokia G20 features a 48 MP quad-camera setup with OZO Audio, a MediaTek G35 SoC, and runs on stock Android 11. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit cards.