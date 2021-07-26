MARKET NEWS

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Live | Here are some of the best deals on mobile phones during Prime Day 2021

There's something for every budget!

Carlsen Martin
July 26, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
OnePlus 9 5G | Rs 45,999 | If you are looking for a good smartphone under Rs 50,000, then the OnePlus 9 may just be the best there is. Accompanying the phone Snapdragon 888 chip is a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup with the same 50 MP ultrawide shooter as the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 5G is available at a discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, consumers can also avail of a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 9 months.
iQOO 7 Legend | Rs 36,990 | In terms of hardware, the iQOO 7 Legend is the best phone under Rs 40,000 you can buy in India. The phone boasts a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 48 MP triple-camera setup with OIS, and 66W fast charging support. The device is available at a Rs 3,000 discount during Prime Day 2021. Additionally, consumers can also get a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 9 months.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G | Rs 41,999 | Samsung The recently announced Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, its best smartphone under Rs 50,000. The S20 FE 5G offers a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a triple-camera setup with OIS on both the main and telephoto cameras, a large 4,500 mAh battery, and an IP68 rating. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at a discount of Rs 6,000. Consumers can also get a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions. Additionally, the regular iQOO 7 5G is getting a Rs 2,000 discount, making it one of the best choices under Rs 30,000.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 | Rs 54,999 | While Galaxy Note fans will be disappointed not to see a new model coming this year, last year’s Galaxy Note 20 is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999. The Note 20 comes with an Exynos 990 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-rear camera setup, and the famed S Pen. However, the one drawback here is that the Exynos chip doesn’t support 5G. Additionally, consumers can also get a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 9 months.
Oppo F19 Pro+ | Rs 25,990 | The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones from the brand and offers a solid spec sheet and a sleek design. The F19 Pro+ 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, an FHD+ AMOLED display, and 50W fast-charging support. The offers on the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G include No Cost EMI up to 12 months and a discount of Rs 3,250 on HDFC card transactions. Additionally, the standard F19 will also be available at a discount of Rs 18,990 through HDFC cards.
Xiaomi Mi 10i | Rs 20,999 | The Mi 10i 5G is one of the most exciting mid-rangers, with its Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 120Hz LCD panel, a 4,820 mAh battery, and a 108 MP quad-camera setup. The Mi 10i is available at a Rs 1,000 discount for the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 6 months.
iQOO Z3 5G | Rs 18,490 | The iQOO Z3 5G is the best performing 5G phone under Rs 20,000 in India. The phone boasts a Snapdragon 768 SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz LCD screen, and a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. The iQOO Z3 is available at a discount of Rs 1,500 on Amazon India. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 6 months.
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G | Rs 20,998 | The Samsung Galaxy M42 is available at a discounted price of Rs 20,998 on Prime Day 2021. The M42 is one of the most affordable 5G phones in Samsung’s Indian Arsenal and brings a Snapdragon 750G SoC, an AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 6 months.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 18,999 | The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is arguably one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 and gets a Rs 1,000 discount during Prime Day 2021. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max delivers a 108 MP quad-camera setup, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 732G SoC, and a 5,020 mAh battery. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit card and EMI transactions as well as No Cost EMI up to 6 months.
Nokia G20 | Rs 11,999 | Nokia G20 is available for Rs 11,999 on Amazon, down from its original Rs 12,999 price tag. The Nokia G20 features a 48 MP quad-camera setup with OZO Audio, a MediaTek G35 SoC, and runs on stock Android 11. Additionally, consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on HDFC debit and credit cards.
Amazon Prime Day Launches | The OnePlus Nord 2 will also be available during Prime Day 2021. The Nord 2 features a compelling spec sheet and excellent software at a very reasonable price. The Tecno Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro will also be available during Prime Day. The Camon 17 Pro version offers a 64 MP primary sensor on the back and a 48 MP selfie camera on the front. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is also available during Amazon’s sale and is touted as one of the best affordable 5G phones in India. You can check out all the deals and discounts on smartphones during Prime Day 2021 here.
Tags: #Amazon #Amazon Prime Day 2021 #Slideshow #smartphones
first published: Jul 26, 2021 01:29 pm

