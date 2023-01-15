Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales are Live | Here are the best deals on mobile phones

Both Amazon and Flipkart's sale are live and will run till January 20.
As India gears up for its 24th Republic Day on January 26, 2023, major e-commerce brands like Amazon and Flipkart have already begun running sales ahead of times. Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is live and will run until January 20, while Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale also runs through January 15 to January 20. Here are some of the best deals on mobile phones during these sales.
iPhone 14 Series | The iPhone 14 series is available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart. The iPhone is available at a discounted price of Rs 66,999 for the base model, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs 75,999. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro is available for as low as Rs 1,22,999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,32,999. Moreover, Flipkart is offering various discounts on ICICI Bank and Citi Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions.
Google Pixel 7 Series | The Google Pixel 7 series is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,000 on Flipkart. With the Pixel 7 starting from Rs 56,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro now price at Rs 81,999. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail a discount of Rs 6,000 on the standard Pixel 7 and Rs 8,000 on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy S22 & Galaxy S22 Plus | The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available at a discounted price of Rs 50,999 for the base model on Amazon India. However, if you prefer the larger screen size and a bigger battery for more heavy usage, then the Galaxy S22+ can be purchased for as low as Rs 59,999 via Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 | The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a starting price of Rs 49,925 via Flipkart, allowing you to access a foldable smartphone at a very reasonable price. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also available at a massive, discounted price of Rs 99,999 via Amazon India.
OnePlus 10 Series | The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R are both available on offer via Amazon India. The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs 61,999, while the OnePlus 10R now starts from 32,999 on Amazon. Additionally, SBI card holders can avail greater discounts, up to Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro and up to Rs 3,000 on the 10R.
Xiaomi 12 Pro | Our pick for the best value flagship of 2022, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999 during Amazon’s Republic Day sale. Moreover, Amazon is offering a further discount of Rs 7,000 on transactions made using cards from all banks, bringing the cost of the phone down to 47,999 for the base model.
Nothing Phone (1) & Pixel 6a | The Nothing Phone (1) is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 via Flipkart. Additionally, the Pixel 6a is now available for Rs 29,999, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. Both the Nothing Phone (1) and Pixel 6a are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,000 using ICICI Bank and Citi Bank cards.
Poco F4 5G | The Poco F4 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 via Flipkart. Additionally, users can also avail a further discount of Rs 1,000 using cards from ICICI Bank and Citi Bank, making the Poco F4 5G the most powerful smartphone under Rs 25,000.
Motorola Edge 30 | The Motorola Edge 30 will set you back Rs 22,999 through Flipkart, making it one of the best overall smartphones in the segment. Additionally, users can also avail a further discount of Rs 1,000 using cards from ICICI Bank and Citi Bank.