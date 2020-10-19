Amazon and Flipkart Sale is live: Check out the best deals on smartwatches

Fitbit Versa Special Edition | The Fitbit Versa Special Edition smartwatch is available at its lowest ever price, now available from Rs 7,999 on Flipkart. The Fitbit Versa offers all the functionality of a premium smartwatch without the premium price, so long as you pick it up at that discounted price. The watch allows you to take calls, check notifications, monitor your heart rate 24/7, and track sleep stages; all from your wrist.