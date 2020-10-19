Amazon and Flipkart Sale is live: Check out the best deals on smartwatches

From premium to affordable; there's something for every budget. Carlsen Martin Samsung Galaxy Watch | The Samsung Galaxy Watch is available at its lowest ever price, currently available for Rs 17,990 on Amazon India. The Galaxy Watch is a premium smartwatch, previously priced at Rs 34,990. The Galaxy Watch features an AMOLED display, 4G LTE via eSIM, continuous heart rate and stress monitoring, and water resistance up to 50 meters. Oppo Watch | The Oppo Watch has also received a massive discount on Flipkart. The Oppo Watch is now priced at Rs 12,990, down from its original Rs 19,990 price tag. The Oppo Watch features a Rigid AMOLED display and brings several premium smartwatch features along with its own proprietary VOOC Flash Charging. The watch has built-in GPS, Google Assistant, and monitors stress and heart rate. Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve | Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Watch Revolve in India as the company's most premium smartwatch. At Rs 9,999 (Original Price Rs 11,999), the Mi Watch Revolve is one of the best smartwatches under 10,000 rupees. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a new Firstbeat Motion Algorithm to track fitness and wellness, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, and several other premium smartwatch features. You can buy the Mi Watch Revolve for Rs 9,999 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. Fitbit Versa Special Edition | The Fitbit Versa Special Edition smartwatch is available at its lowest ever price, now available from Rs 7,999 on Flipkart. The Fitbit Versa offers all the functionality of a premium smartwatch without the premium price, so long as you pick it up at that discounted price. The watch allows you to take calls, check notifications, monitor your heart rate 24/7, and track sleep stages; all from your wrist. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | Another premium smartwatch you can get on discount during Amazon’s sale is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. The Watch Active 2 is a top of the line model, offering GPS-tracked exercise monitoring, notification support, Spotify streaming and more. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is priced at Rs 18,490 during the sale. Honor Magic Watch | The Honor Watch Magic has also received a major discount during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. The Watch Magic is available from Rs 4,999 on Amazon and might be an excellent option for those who demand premium fitness features at a reasonable price. Honor Magic Watch 2 | The Honor Magic Watch 2 is available for Rs 9,999 on Amazon and is another great option if you are looking for a smartwatch under Rs 10,000. The watch offers up to two weeks of battery life, an AMOLED touch display, 15 different workout modes, heart rate monitoring, and smart assistance. NoiseFit Fusion Hybrid | The NoiseFit Fusion Hybrid is available at its lowest ever price at Rs 5,599. The NoiseFit Fusion Hybrid is a full touch hybrid smartwatch that offers style and utility, with a battery life of up to 30 days. The NoiseFit smartwatch can be used to do everything from controlling your camera to setting new health goals. Realme Watch | Looking to buy a smartwatch on the budget, then the Realme Watch is an excellent pick. The Realme Watch is available for as low as Rs 2,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and brings a ton of utility in an affordable package. Amazfit Bip S Lite | The Amazfit Bip S Lite is another cheap smartwatch, coming in at Rs 2,999. The smartwatch brings smart notifications, music control, alarm clock, sedentary reminders, and weather forecast. The Amazfit Bip S Lite also offers up to 30 days of battery life on a single full charge. First Published on Oct 19, 2020 07:01 pm