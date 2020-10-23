Acer announces new ConceptD, Aspire, Swift, Spin, TravelMate notebooks with up to 11th Gen Intel CPUs and new Iris Xe Graphics: Everything you need to know

Acer Chromebox Spin 513 and Enterprise Spin 513| Starting USD 400 and USD 700 | The mew Chromebox Spin notebooks are the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform. The Snapdragon 7c runs on the 7nm process with the Kyro 468 CPU and Adreno 618 GPU. The notebook offers up to 14 hours of battery life. The new Chromebook arrives with optional 4G LTE for an always-connected experience. The Spin 513 sports a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen with a 78-percent screen-to-body ratio. The Chromebook Spin 513 weighs less than 1.2 kg and measures 15.55mm thin. The notebook also comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 128GB of storage. Additionally, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 provides security, enterprise capabilities, and cost savings, helping businesses manage devices at scale.