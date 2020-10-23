Acer announces new ConceptD, Aspire, Swift, Spin, TravelMate notebooks with up to 11th Gen Intel CPUs and new Iris Xe Graphics: Everything you need to know

The company also launched the first laptop with the Snapdragon 7c chip and a Porsche-themed Acer Book. Carlsen Martin ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro Notebooks | Starting from USD 3,300 (Roughly Rs 2,43,300) and USD 3,500 (Roughly Rs 2,85,100) | Both of the updated ConceptD 7 notebooks pack 10th Gen Intel Core processors, with built-in AI for intelligent performance, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), and Thunderbolt 3 technology. The ConceptD 7 Pro features up to a powerful Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, while the ConceptD 7 gets Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. Another distinguishing feature of the series is the 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K IPS, Pantone Validated display that features a wide colour gamut covering 100% of the Adobe RGB colour space and colour accuracy of Delta E<2. Additionally, both models include a new custom-engineered thermal cooling solution. Acer Swift 3X | Starting from USD 900 (Roughly Rs 66,200) | The new Swift 3X arrives with the new 11th Gen Intel Core processors paired with Intel Iris X Max discrete graphics. The Swift 3X sports a 14-inch Full HD UPS panel that covers 72-percent of the NTSC colour gamut. The Swift 3X also comes with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), USB-C port, Thunderbolt 4 port, and USB3.2 Gen 2 port, ensuring fast and convenient data transfer. Acer Spin 5 | Starting USD 999 (Roughly Rs 73,550) | The Acer Spin 5 is a thin and light laptop weighing 1.2 kg and measuring 14.9mm thin. This convertible notebook features a 3:2 IPS VertiView display with support for the integrated Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES technology. The Acer Spin 5 is powered by up to an 11th Intel Core i7 with Iris X graphics. The notebook offers up to 15 hours of battery life and features USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi. Acer Spin 3 | Starting USD 850 (Roughly Rs 62,600) | The Acer Spin 3 boasts a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) multi-touch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The notebook rotates 360 degrees and features built-in Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The Spin 3 packs dual SSDs, Thunderbolt 4 and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi support. Acer Aspire 5 | Starting USD 500 (Roughly Rs 36,800) | The Acer Spin 5 arrives in three screen sizes (14-inch, 15.6-inch, and 17.3-inch) that use Full HD IPS touch panels. The notebook runs on Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or optional discrete Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPUs. This is paired with up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD and 2TB HDD storage. An ergonomic hinge design lifts the body of the Aspire 5 and tilts the keyboard to an angle for comfortable typing, better sound projection and improved ventilation. Acer Chromebox Spin 513 and Enterprise Spin 513| Starting USD 400 and USD 700 | The mew Chromebox Spin notebooks are the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform. The Snapdragon 7c runs on the 7nm process with the Kyro 468 CPU and Adreno 618 GPU. The notebook offers up to 14 hours of battery life. The new Chromebook arrives with optional 4G LTE for an always-connected experience. The Spin 513 sports a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen with a 78-percent screen-to-body ratio. The Chromebook Spin 513 weighs less than 1.2 kg and measures 15.55mm thin. The notebook also comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 128GB of storage. Additionally, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 provides security, enterprise capabilities, and cost savings, helping businesses manage devices at scale. Acer TravelMate | Starting USD 800 (Roughly Rs 58,900) | Acer enhanced the TravelMate commercial series with three new models leveraging the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics and up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPUs. All models feature eSIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. Porsche Design Acer Book RS | Starting from USD 1,400 (Roughly Rs 1,03,100) | The new Porsche Design Acer Book RS is a high-end notebook that combines advanced technologies with purist and minimalist design elements. The Porsche Design Acer Book RS with a compact all-metal chassis packs in up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU2 while remaining just 1.2 kg light. The Porsche Design Acer Book RS was co-engineered with Intel and includes Intel Evo platform verified models to meet key experience targets for consistent responsive-ness on battery, instant wake, real-world battery life, and fast charge, making it an exceptional laptop for getting things done. First Published on Oct 23, 2020 05:10 pm