In Pics | Opposition unity on display as Siddaramaiah swears in as Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

1/8 Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (left), 75, was sworn in as the new CM, whereas, the Congress' state unit chief chief DK Shivakumar (right) 61, took oath as as his deputy. Both leaders are considered the architects behind the party's landslide victory in the recently held assembly elections. (PTI photo)

2/8 DK Shivakumar embraces Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge (left) at the swearing-in ceremony, held in Bengaluru. Kharge played a key role in placating Shivakumar, after the latter was upset about not being offered the chief ministerial role following the party's massive victory in Karnataka. (PTI photo)

3/8 National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah (left) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar (right) were among those seated at the dais during the oath-taking event. (PTI photo)

4/8 Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar (extreme right), who has been advocating for a united Opposition ahead of the 2024 general elections, was among the guests invited to the swearing-in ceremony. His deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s de-facto leader Tejashwi Yadav (extreme left) also attended the event. In the centre, Shivakumar is being greeted by Rajasthan CM and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot, along with Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (PTI photo)

5/8 The assembly polls in Karnataka were held on May 10, and the results were declared on May 13. The ruling BJP was reduced to 66 seats in the 224-member assembly, whereas, the Congress won a brute majority of 136 seats -- 23 more than the halfway majority mark. The Janata Dal (Secular), which had earlier played the role of kingmaker in Karnataka, was restricted to only 19 constituencies. (PTI photo)

6/8 Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had rigorously toured Karnataka on foot last year, as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. His sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigned actively for the assembly elections. (PTI photo)

7/8 Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was also among the guests invited to the Congress' oath-taking ceremony. (PTI photo)