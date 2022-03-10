English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Assembly Election Results 2022 | Security forces deployed as counting of votes begins

    In Uttar Pradesh arrangements are in place for vote counting in all 75 districts on March 10. Counting will begin at 8 am and the outcome will decide the fate of parties. Almost all exit polls have forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
    Political parties are bracing for the assembly election results on March 10 in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and politically volatile Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Counting of votes polled will begin at 8 am and the outcome will decide the fate of parties. Almost all the exit polls have forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, while predicting a hung assembly in Goa and a tight race between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand. Except for Punjab, all other states were under the BJP. (Image: AP)
    Political parties are bracing for assembly election results on March 10 for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, politically volatile Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the outcome will decide the fate of parties. Almost all exit polls have forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, while predicting a hung assembly in Goa and a tight race between the BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand. Except for Punjab, all other states were under the BJP. (Image: AP)
    In Uttar Pradesh arrangements have been set in place for vote counting in all the 75 districts of the state on March 10. The election official said, "Covid protocols, including the use of hand gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners and adhering to social distancing norms, will be followed at the counting centres throughout the state." "The votes cast through postal ballots, including those by people with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years, will be counted manually, while the votes of the service voters --- ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) will be done online," he added. (Representative Image)
    In Uttar Pradesh arrangements have been set in place for vote counting in all the 75 districts of the state on March 10. The election official said, "COVID protocols, including the use of hand gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners and adhering to social distancing norms, will be followed at the counting centres throughout the state." "The votes cast through postal ballots, including those by people with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years, will be counted manually, while the votes of the service voters --- ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) will be done online," he added. (Representative Image)
    Apart from this, VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every assembly constituency. (Representative Image)
    Apart from this, VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every assembly constituency. (Representative Image)
    Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres, the official said, adding media centres have also been set up there. (Representative Image)
    Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres, the official said, adding media centres have also been set up there. (Representative Image)
    A three-layer security set-up has been made comprising of central police forces, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and the state police. Officials said 625 gazetted officers of UP Police - 1,807 inspectors; 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been put on duty. (Image: PTI)
    A three-layer security has been set up comprising central police forces, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and the state police. Officials said 625 gazetted officers of UP police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been put on duty. (Image: PTI)
    A total of 250 companies of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) have been provided to all the districts and commissionerates on March 10, out of which 36 companies have been earmarked for EVM security and 214 for maintaining law and order. Besides the CAPFs, 61 companies of PAC have also been provided to all districts, they said. (Representative Image)
    A total of 250 companies of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) have been provided to all the districts and commissionerates on March 10, out of which 36 companies have been earmarked for EVM (electronic voting machine) security and 214 for maintaining law and order. Besides the CAPFs, 61 companies of PAC have also been provided to all districts, they said. (Representative Image)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Assembly election #2022 assembly polls #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Assembly Elections Results #Politics #Slideshow #UP Assembly Elections 2022 #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 07:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.