Assembly Election Results 2022 | Security forces deployed as counting of votes begins

Political parties are bracing for assembly election results on March 10 for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, politically volatile Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the outcome will decide the fate of parties. Almost all exit polls have forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, while predicting a hung assembly in Goa and a tight race between the BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand. Except for Punjab, all other states were under the BJP. (Image: AP)

In Uttar Pradesh arrangements have been set in place for vote counting in all the 75 districts of the state on March 10. The election official said, "COVID protocols, including the use of hand gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners and adhering to social distancing norms, will be followed at the counting centres throughout the state." "The votes cast through postal ballots, including those by people with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years, will be counted manually, while the votes of the service voters --- ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) will be done online," he added. (Representative Image)

Apart from this, VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every assembly constituency. (Representative Image)

Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres, the official said, adding media centres have also been set up there. (Representative Image)

A three-layer security has been set up comprising central police forces, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and the state police. Officials said 625 gazetted officers of UP police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been put on duty. (Image: PTI)