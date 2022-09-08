In Pics | PM Narendra Modi unveils 28-feet-tall Netaji statue at India Gate

PM Modi unveils the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate and pays floral tributes to him on September 8. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)

The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)

The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months. (Image: ANI)

PM Modi interacts with workers who were involved in the redevelopment project of Central Vista in Delhi. PM Modi told 'Shramjeevis' that he will invite all of them who worked on the redevelopment project of Central Vista for the 26th January Republic Day parade (Image: ANI)