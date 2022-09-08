English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    In Pics | PM Narendra Modi unveils 28-feet-tall Netaji statue at India Gate

    PM Modi unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate and paid floral tributes to him

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST
    PM Modi unveils the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate and pays floral tributes to him on September 8. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)
    PM Modi unveils the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate and pays floral tributes to him on September 8. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)
    The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)
    The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)
    The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months. (Image: ANI)
    The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months. (Image: ANI)
    PM Modi interacts with workers who were involved in the redevelopment project of Central Vista in Delhi. PM Modi told 'Shramjeevis' that he will invite all of them who worked on the redevelopment project of Central Vista for the 26th January Republic Day parade (Image: ANI)
    PM Modi interacts with workers who were involved in the redevelopment project of Central Vista in Delhi. PM Modi told 'Shramjeevis' that he will invite all of them who worked on the redevelopment project of Central Vista for the 26th January Republic Day parade (Image: ANI)
    PM Modi witnesses exhibition on revamped Central Vista Avenue. (Image: ANI) (With inputs from agencies)
    PM Modi witnesses exhibition on revamped Central Vista Avenue. (Image: ANI) (With inputs from agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Central Vista Avenue #India Gate #Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 08:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.