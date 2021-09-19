In Pics | Luxurious lounge opened at New Delhi Railway Station with Wifi, TV, recliners and more

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC) has unveiled a new executive lounge at the New Delhi Railway station, which is aimed at providing world-class comfort services to the commuters. (Image: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

The images shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw show luxurious recliners lined up at the lounge, which can be used by the travellers while waiting for the arrival of their trains. The lounge is also equipped with television sets and Wifi facilities.

The state-of-the-art executive lounge is located at the first floor of Platform No. 1 of the New Delhi Railway Station (Image: Twitter/@ashwinivaishnaw)

Inside the lounge, services like multi-cuisine buffet and beverages are also provided, along with spacious luggage racks, restrooms, showers, magazines and newspapers (Image: Twitter/ashwinivaishnaw)