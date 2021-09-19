MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | Luxurious lounge opened at New Delhi Railway Station with Wifi, TV, recliners and more

The images shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw offer a look at the state-of-the-art executive lounge opened by the IRCTC, which offers an array of comfort services including recliners, restrooms, showers, televisions, buffets, beverages, Wifi and magazines.

Moneycontrol News
September 19, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
The Indian
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC) has unveiled a new executive lounge at the New Delhi Railway station, which is aimed at providing world-class comfort services to the commuters. (Image: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw)
The ima
The images shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw show luxurious recliners lined up at the lounge, which can be used by the travellers while waiting for the arrival of their trains. The lounge is also equipped with television sets and Wifi facilities.
The state of the art executive lounge is located at first floor of Platform No. 1 of the New Delhi Railway Station (Image: Twitter/@ashwinivaishnaw)
The state-of-the-art executive lounge is located at the first floor of Platform No. 1 of the New Delhi Railway Station (Image: Twitter/@ashwinivaishnaw)
Inside the lounge, services like multi-cuisine buffet and beverages are also provided, along with spacious luggage racks, restrooms, showers, magazines and newspapers (Image: Twitter/ashwinivaishnaw)
Inside the lounge, services like multi-cuisine buffet and beverages are also provided, along with spacious luggage racks, restrooms, showers, magazines and newspapers (Image: Twitter/ashwinivaishnaw)
The New Delhi Railway Station, operational since 1926, is one of the busiest stations, being frequented by passengers from all parts of the country. Before the pandemic, the daily footfall was estimated to be above 6 lakh. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
The New Delhi Railway Station, operational since 1926, is one of the busiest stations, being frequented by passengers from all parts of the country. Before the pandemic, the daily footfall was estimated to be above 6 lakh. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashwini Vaishnaw #Indian Railways #IRCTC #New Delhi Railway Station
first published: Sep 19, 2021 09:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.