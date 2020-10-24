Festival season kicks off in India amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dussehra, Diwali and Durga Puja celebrations are an occasion to splurge on big-ticket items. Moneycontrol News Vendors arrange flowers at a wholesale flower market ahead of the festival of Dussehra, in Bengaluru. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. (Image: AP) People shop for flowers ahead of Dusshera. In view of the threat of COVID-19 infection, difficulties in keeping the crowd size under 200 and enforcing social distancing, many Dussehra festival organisers have resorted to using footage of previous years as well as audio-visual and light effects to recreate effigy burning and stream it online. (Image: AP) In Delhi, citing lack of time for preparations and pending permissions amid COVID-19 pandemic, major Ramleela committees in the city have shelved burning of Ravana effigies, while others plan to employ light and sound effects to recreate 'Ravana Dahan' this Dussehra. (Image: AP) Dussehra, Diwali and Durga Puja celebrations that extend through the Christmas and New Year holidays are an occasion to splurge on big-ticket items like gold, homes and cars as well as clothing, smartphones and electronics. (Image: AP) This year, however, will likely lack the customary pomp and show, given the need for masks and social distancing with the pandemic still raging and no vaccine yet available. (Image: AP) Gujarat has said that it will not hold an event to mark the nine-day Navratri festival. In normal times, thousands of people would attend these gatherings every day during the festival. (Image: AP) Typically the festival season brings a big increase in consumer spending, and the more sombre atmosphere this year will further dampen an economy that contracted by almost a quarter in the three months to June - the worst figure on record. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 24, 2020 03:41 pm