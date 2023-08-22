Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission: Here's why it is difficult to soft-land on the Moon

1/7 For many Moon missions, the vast expanse between Earth and the Moon is a formidable challenge in itself, however, the real test is a soft-landing on the lunar surface. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/7 Soft landing entails a controlled descent, ensuring the craft’s safe and gradual touchdown, while a hard-landing transpires at a higher descent speed. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/7 The Chandrayaan-3 mission’s spacecraft comprises three modules: an orbiter, a lander and a rover. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/7 In contrast to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaad-3 lacks an orbiter module and is exclusively designed to achieve a lunar south pole landing. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/7 This critical phase demands a precise orchestration of engine firings, altitude adjustments, fuel consumption, and meticulous scans of the lunar terrain. The whole process unfolds autonomously. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/7 A soft lunar module landing involves transitioning from a velocity of 6,000 km an hour to complete stillness. (Image: News18 Creative)