COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment trackers | These apps will notify you when a vaccination slot is available nearby

Vaccination for people between the age group 18 to 44 years has now been opened to Indians. However, finding a slot to get a vaccination appointment through the CoWIN portal manually can be cumbersome and time-consuming. However, Gadget360 has managed to put together a list of developers that have created resources dedicated to making the process faster and easier. The websites will allow users to get quick information on the availability of a COVID vaccination through the CoWIN platform.

The sites also send notifications using emails or other chat services like Telegram to inform people as to when an appointment is available. It is worth noting that these sites won’t allow you to book appointments, but only notify you when a slot is available. And since this happens in real-time, you will have to act quickly when notified. So, let’s take a look at some of the portals.