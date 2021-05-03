MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment trackers | These apps will notify you when a vaccination slot is available nearby

The sites are designed to make it easier for people between the age groups of 18 to 44 to get an appointment.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Vaccination for people between age group 18 to 44 years has now been opened to Indians. However, finding a slot to get a vaccination appointment through the CoWIN portal manually can be cumbersome and time consuming. However, Gadget360 has managed to put together a list of developers that have created resources dedicated to making the process faster and easier. The websites will allow users to get quick information on the available of a COVID vaccination through the CoWIN platform.
The sites also send notifications using emails or other chat services like Telegram to inform people as to when an appointment is available. It is worth noting that these sites won’t allow you to book appointments, but only notify you when a slot is available. And since this happens in real-time, you will have to act quickly when notified. So, let’s take a look at some of the portals.
Getjab.in | ISB Alumni Shyam Sunder | Getjab.in is a website aims at helping users get email alerts when vaccination slots nearby are available. The site will ask you to provide certain details, including your name, district, and email ID, before signing up for email alerts.
FindSlot.in | FindSlot.in is an open API that allows people to search by city or PIN code to find the nearest booking for a vaccination. The site uses CoWIN open API to make it easy for you to find slots.
Under45.in | Programmer Berty Thomas | This site shows appointments of people between the age of 18 and 44, unlike the CoWIN portal that shows all results and mentions slot for people from all age groups. To find a nearby slot, you’ll need to enter your district on the site. You can also get alerts on Telegram through the website.
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker for India | Developer Amit Agarwal | This open-source vaccine tracker allows you to monitor vaccine appointment availability at nearby locations and will send email alerts when slots become available.
TAGS: #Aarogya Setu #coronavirus #CoWIN #Slideshow
first published: May 3, 2021 03:15 pm

