Virat Kohli continues to be India’s most valuable celeb; here's a list of top 10 most valuable celebrities in India

Cricketer Virat Kohli emerged as the biggest celebrity brand in India retaining the top position for the fourth consecutive year, according to Duff & Phelps' new report titled ‘Embracing the New Normal’. His brand value raised to $237.7 million in 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Indian cricket team captain continues to remain a favorite with brands across industries and has more than 30 brands in his portfolio. With celebrity-brand engagements becoming more digitally oriented, brands and celebrity endorsers are discussing innovative ways of collaboration. The brand value ranking list is yet again dominated by cricket and Bollywood. Here’s the list of top 10 most valued celebrities and their brand value as per Duff & Phelps’ celebrity brand valuation report for 2020. (Image: Twitter @imVkohli)