Top 10 richest tech billionaires in India in 2020

2020 has been a challenging year so far for Indian entrepreneurs. The nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak brought a halt to business activities. Despite the pandemic, IIFL Wealth Hurun Rich Listers’ wealth has grown twice as fast as the net market capitalization growth of all the companies listed in BSE. The IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2020 listed out the richest people in India, introducing 161 new faces and quite a few positions were taken from the technology sector. Here we take a look at the top 10 tech billionaires in India.