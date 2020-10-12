Top 10 richest tech billionaires in India in 2020

The IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2020 listed out the richest people in India, introducing 161 new faces and quite a few positions were taken from the technology sector. Priyanka Roshan 2020 has been a challenging year so far for Indian entrepreneurs. The nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak brought a halt to business activities. Despite the pandemic, IIFL Wealth Hurun Rich Listers’ wealth has grown twice as fast as the net market capitalization growth of all the companies listed in BSE. The IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2020 listed out the richest people in India, introducing 161 new faces and quite a few positions were taken from the technology sector. Here we take a look at the top 10 tech billionaires in India. Rank 1 | Shiv Nadar | HCL | Net wealth: Rs 1,41,700 crore | Backed by a 37 percent increase in HCL’s share price, Shiv Nadar is the richest in the technology sector. In July 2020, after Shiv Nadar stepped down as the chairman, his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra took charge of the company as its chairperson. (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation) Rank 2 | Azim Premji | Wipro | Net Wealth: Rs 1,14,400 crore | Founder of the Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology solutions is the second richest tech billionaire on the IIFL Weath Hurun India Rich List 2020. Philanthropist Azim Premji moves down two places this year from the list of richest Indian billionaires. (Image: PTI) Rank 3 | Jay Chaudhry | Zscaler | Net Wealth: Rs 65,800 crore | Founder of the cloud-based information security company is the third richest tech billionaire and India’s 12th richest person. Indian-American billionaire businessman has founded many companies, some of them are AirDefense, CipherTrust, CoreHarbor and Secure IT. (Image: Reuters) Rank 4 | Vijay Shekhar Sharma | Paytm | Net Wealth: Rs 23,000 crore | Founder of the financial technology company, Sharma is the fourth richest tech billionaire in India. His wealth increased by 13 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019. (Image: WikiMedia Commons) Rank 5 | Byju Raveendran | Byju’s | Net Wealth: Rs 20,400 crore | Indian billionaire Byju Raveendran promoted online learning app Byju’s and also acquired another ed-tech startup WhiteHat Jr for an all-cash deal of $300 million. (Image: PTI) Rank 6 | S Gopalakrishanan & family | Infosys and Axilor Ventures | Net Wealth: Rs 18,100 crore | One of the co-founders of Infosys, Gopalkrishanan and his family are the sixth richest tech billionaires in India. Their net worth has increased by 20 percent in the year 2020. (Image: Infosys) Rank 7 | NR Narayana Murthy & family | Infosys | Net Wealth: Rs 16,400 crore | Co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy and his family only added 1 percent to their overall wealth this year, becoming one of the ten richest tech billionaires in India. Rank 8 | Anurang Jain & family | Endurance Technologies | Net Wealth: Rs 16,000 crore | Owners of a leading auto component manufacturer, Endurance, have increased their net worth by 55 percent in 2020. (Image: Forbes) Rank 9 | Bharat Desai and Neerja Sethi | Syntel | Net Wealth: Rs 15,700 crore | Co-founders of IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel, Bharat Desai and Neerja Sethi increased their net wealth by 4 percent. (Image: celebfamily.com) Rank 10 | Divyank Turakhia | Media.Net | Net Wealth: Rs 14,000 crore | Founder of the leading online ad-tech company, Divyank is among the top 10 tech billionaires in India. Few years ago, the company was acquired by Miteno Communication Technology, a Chinese consortium, for $900 million. First Published on Oct 12, 2020 05:01 pm