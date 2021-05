The benchmark indices ended flat after a volatile session on May 14, with the BSE Sensex adding 41.75 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 48,732.55 and the Nifty ending 18.70 points, or 0.13 percent, lower at 14,677.80. For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty shed a percent each.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,937.30 | Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose more than a percent on May 14 after its digital arm Reliance Jio announced two offers for its customers, especially those from the less-privileged sections. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) | CMP: Rs 222.20 | Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) share price fell 7.5 percent. The company on May 14 reported positive top-line results from its phase 3 trial (CLR_16_33) for its investigational drug, PDP-716 ophthalmic suspension, for the treatment of ppen-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 5,196.85 | Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price lost 2 percent after the company reported a 27.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 553.5 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. On the other hand, the company launched Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine in the Indian market.

UPL | CMP: Rs 743.30 | UPL share price jumped over 7 percent after the agrichemicals company reported an all-round beat on March 2021 quarter earnings, with consolidated profit rising 74 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,361 crore.

Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 2,774.50 | Asian Paints share price jumped over 8 percent after the company reported an 81.1 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 870 in March 2021 quarter.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 1,178.45 | Lupin share price fell nearly 3 percent despite the drugmaker reporting an 18.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit (profit after tax) at Rs 460.4 crore in the quarter ended March 31.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 312.25 | Tata Motors share price slipped 4 percent on May 14. Moody's changes company's outlook to stable from negative. It affirms Tata Motors rating at 'B1', according to Bloomberg. The company board would consider a proposal for raising funds.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 272.40 | Vedanta share price fell over 3 percent despite the company reporting a consolidated profit of Rs 6,432 crore for March quarter 2020-21. It had posted a loss (attributable to owners of Vedanta) of Rs 12,521 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 382.80 | Hindalco Industries' share price fell 4 percent despite its subsidiary company Novelis posting a 179.3 percent rise in net income to $176 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.