These small finance banks offer up to 7% interest on savings accounts

The rates are much higher compared to those offered by private and public sector banks

Hiral Thanawala
October 27, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
Keep a part of your surplus income in savings accounts for liquidity and emergencies during uncertain times. You will earn also interest income from deposits in savings account. Amid falling interest rates, small finance banks offer higher interest rates, as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the small finance banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.
Small finance banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to private and public sector banks to acquire new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.
AU Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.
Equitas Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000.
The interest rate on savings accounts for all BSE listed small finance banks are considered for data compilation. The data as of October 13, 2021, is compiled by BankBazaar. Banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account is considered.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #banking #Savings Account #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Oct 27, 2021 10:48 am

