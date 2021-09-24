These five banks offer up to 7% interest on savings accounts

Small finance banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to private and public sector banks to acquire new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.

The interest rate on savings accounts for all BSE listed small finance banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. BankBazaar compiled the data as of September 15, 2021. Banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account are considered.