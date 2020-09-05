Slideshow | Market slips on profit-booking; FIIs remain sellers, rupee gains during the week

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU bank index underperformed other indices during the week with a loss of more than 8 percent. Rakesh Patil In the trading week that ended on September 4, the market witnessed profit-booking on weak global cues and rising border tension between India and China. The BSE Sensex shed 1,110.13 points or 2.81 percent to close at 38,357.18, while the Nifty50 fell 313.75 points or 2.69 percent to end at 11,333.90. BSE smallcap index shed 2.6 percent. Vikas Ecotech, Soril Infra Resources, Mcleod Russel, TCNS Clothing, Zen Technologies and Ruchira Papers were among the major losers. GVK Power, Kellton Tech Solutions, Vadilal Industries and Adani Green Energy were among the stocks that gained the most during the week. The BSE midcap Index fell 2.6 percent. Future Retail, Shriram Transport, Federal Bank, Oberoi Realty, AU Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank and Canara Bank were down 10-16 percent. Aditya Birla Capital, United Breweries, Biocon, JSW Energy and Emami were among major gainers. The BSE largecap index declined 2.7 percent, dragged by the Piramal Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NMDC, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank and DLF. Gainers included Vodafone Idea, Bharti Infratel and InterGlobe Aviation. On the BSE Sensex, ICICI Bank lost the most in terms of market value followed by Reliance Industries, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank while TCS, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank added most to their market value. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU bank index underperformed other indices with a loss of more than 8 percent followed by the Nifty realty index and the Nifty energy index. During the week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,799.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1088.63 crore. It was a good week for the Indian currency, as the rupee rose closed at 73.14 per dollar on September 4, against 28 a closing of 73.39 per dollar. First Published on Sep 5, 2020 09:38 am