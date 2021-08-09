IPO frenzy to continue on Dalal Street: 4 companies to float shares this week

Dalal Street will continue to stay abuzz this week as well as 4 companies will float their IPOs. Check details here:

CarTrade Tech: Multi-channel auto platform CarTrade Tech will open its initial public offering for subscription during August 9-11. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,585–1,618 per equity share. The IPO is a complete offer for sale of 1,85,32,216 equity shares by the selling shareholders. The company plans to raise Rs 2,998.51 crore through its offer, at the upper end of the price band. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer as it is a complete offer for sale.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Nuvoco Vistas will open its public issue for bidding during August 9-11. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 560-570 per equity share. The company plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through its public offer comprising a fresh issuance of Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. It has already raised Rs 1,500 crore from anchor investors on August 6. Nuvoco Vistas intends to utilize the net proceeds of Rs 1,350 crore from the fresh issue for repaying (in part or full) of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Aptus Value Housing Finance: Retail-focussed housing finance company, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has fixed the price band at Rs 346-353 per equity share for its IPO. The public offer will open for subscription during August 10-12. The anchor book, if any, will open for one working day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. August 9. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares by existing selling shareholders. The total fundraising comes to Rs 2,780.05 crore. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for augmenting tier I capital requirements.