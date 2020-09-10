In pics | Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobile among IPOs launched so far in 2020; more in the offing

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide. The impact can be seen in every sectors which have got disrupted by the outbreak. Corporate India has been feeling the heat caused by the disease. The first six months of 2020 have been one of the worst periods for the Initial public offering (IPO) market. Many companies were scheduled to launch their IPOs but the ongoing pandemic has washed away their dreams. IPO or stock market launch is a type of public offering in which shares of a company are sold to institutional investors and usually to retail investors. Here is the list of IPOs launched in 2020 so far.