Burger King And Other Five IPOs That Got Fully Subscribed On Day 1

Burger King received 15.54 times subscription from retail investors on the very first day, while Happiest Minds received 14.6 times and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals received 9.8 times. Burger Kings’ Rs 810-crore issue was subscribed 3.13 times on December 2 despite a volatile market, becoming one among the six IPOs that got fully subscribed on Day 1.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 6, 2020 / 06:21 PM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Burger King India received an overwhelming response from the retail investors. Burger King received 15.54 times subscription from retail investors on the very first day, while Happiest Minds received 14.6 times and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals received 9.8 times. Burger Kings’ Rs 810-crore issue was subscribed 3.13 times on December 2 despite a volatile market, becoming one among the six IPOs that got fully subscribed on Day 1. The huge response from retail investors helped them achieve this. Let’s take a look at the six IPOs that were fully subscribed on Day 1.
Company: Burger King India | Day 1 subscription: 3.13 times | Total subscription on day 2: 4.88 times | Issue size: Rs 810 crore
Company: Happiest Minds Technologies | Day 1 subscription: 2.86 times | Total subscription: 150.98 times | Issue size: Rs 700 crore
Company: Route Mobile | Day 1 subscription: 1 times | Total subscription: 73 times | Issue size: Rs 600 crore
Company: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Day 1 subscription: 2.09 times | Total subscription: 157.4 times | Issue size: Rs 443 crore
Company: Chemcon Speciality Chemicals | Day 1 subscription: 5.18 times | Total subscription: 149.3 times | Issue size: Rs 318 crore
Company: Likhitha Infrastructure | Day 1 subscription: 1.01 times | Total subscription: 9.5 times | Issue size: Rs 61 crore (Image: likhitha.co.in)
TAGS: #Burger King India #initial public offering #IPO #Slideshow
first published: Dec 6, 2020 06:21 pm

