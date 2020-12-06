Burger King And Other Five IPOs That Got Fully Subscribed On Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Burger King India received an overwhelming response from the retail investors. Burger King received 15.54 times subscription from retail investors on the very first day, while Happiest Minds received 14.6 times and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals received 9.8 times. Burger Kings’ Rs 810-crore issue was subscribed 3.13 times on December 2 despite a volatile market, becoming one among the six IPOs that got fully subscribed on Day 1. The huge response from retail investors helped them achieve this. Let’s take a look at the six IPOs that were fully subscribed on Day 1.