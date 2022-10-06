What makes the Aston Martin DBX707 the fastest SUV in India

The Aston Martin DBX707 has finally made its way to India at a mind-numbing price. But at this price, it dethrones one of the other names currently out there – the Lamborghini Urus. This was possible due to the hugely upgraded V8 motor and changes in the brakes, suspension and chassis. (Image: Aston Martin)

Starting with the design, the British manufacturer has refreshed the DBX707 with changes that give the SUV a far sportier character than before, while still retaining the elegance and class that Aston Martin is known for. In the front, there is a larger grille, new DRL designs, tweaked air intakes and brake cooling ducts, and a new front splitter profile. Off to the side, there’s a new dark satin chrome lining around the windows and new gloss black side sills that convey a more ground-hugging look. (Image: Aston Martin)

The wheels come in standard 22-inch size and offer a choice between Sport and Ribbon designs. One can also choose a 23-inch alloy set that Aston Martin says helps with improved driving dynamics and better lap times. Moving on to the rear, there are more changes, most notably a larger diameter quad-exhaust system set up in a refreshed bumper. (Image: Aston Martin)

The new lip spoiler, Aston Martin says, enhances both form and function with better aerodynamics. This works in conjunction with the new twin rear diffuser at the bottom, allowing for less drag. (Image: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman says, “The key to DBX707’s design DNA is capturing the confidence that comes from its dynamic supremacy. When you are the alpha SUV, you don’t have to try too hard, therefore, we concentrated on those areas of the design that would make the DBX707 instantly recognisable as the highest-performing model. The result is a design that exudes potency while retaining our commitment to pure lines and perfect proportions. DBX707 is a true performance beast, yet retains the beauty and elegance you expect from Aston Martin’s DNA.” (Image: Aston Martin)

Moving on to what makes the DBX707 the fastest SUV in India. Starting with the engine. In essence, it is the same V8 available in the standard DBX. However, the engineers at Aston Martin have been able to extract every bit of performance out of it. The 4-litre, twin-turbocharged powerplant is capable of 697 hp of maximum power and 900 Nm of torque. (Image: Aston Martin)

The standard DBX’s V8 churns out 542 hp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. This is a whole 155 hp and 200 Nm difference between the two. But this wasn’t enough, obviously. (Image: Aston Martin)

Transmission is handled by a new 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic gearbox, which allows for that extra 200 Nm to be transmitted more efficiently to all four wheels. The company says the gear changes feel much more immediate, giving the driver an enhanced sense of control and responsiveness. Aston Martin claims a top speed of 310 km/h with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds, faster than the Urus’ 3.6 seconds. (Image: Aston Martin)

Next comes the suspension and chassis tweaks. The DBX707 gets air suspension as standard with new damper valves and recalibrated dynamic spring volume switching. This is said to improve the car’s body control, thanks to better steering response. The electronic power steering system has been tweaked to allow for more effort build-up as the wheel is turned. This allows for a better feel of the road in corners and the kind of traction and load available to the driver. (Image: Aston Martin)

Head of powertrain at Aston Martin, Ralph Illenberger, said, “With this exceptional new model we have truly unlocked the performance potential within the DBX to create a world beating high-performance SUV. The huge gains we have found in both power and torque demonstrates not only the inherent prowess of the 4.0-litre biturbo V8, but Aston Martin’s appetite and ability for finding uncompromising engineering solutions. The combination of this magnificent engine with a new 9-speed ‘wet-clutch’ transmission sits at the heart of DBX707’s formidable capabilities and unforgettable character.” (Image: Aston Martin)

And then on the inside, the sporty theme continues with sport seats as standard. The comfort option is available at no extra cost and both options get the 16-way electric adjustability with heating at both the front and the rear. As standard, you get a choice between the Accelerate environment that covers the cabin with a mix of leather and Alcantara, and the Inspire environment featuring full Semi-Aniline leather. (Image: Aston Martin)

Finally, you have Aston Martin’s personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin, which allows for a number of bespoke options including number paint options, tinted carbons and more for both the interior and exterior tailored exclusively for the customer. (Image: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin chief executive officer Tobias Moers said of the DBX707: “Right from its first introduction, the DBX has represented Aston Martin’s dynamic and design values in a way that proves not all SUVs have to conform to the same compromises. With the DBX707, we have pushed the boundaries in every area to create a car which sets new standards of performance and desirability. The fastest, most powerful, best handling and most engaging car of its kind, it propels Aston Martin to the pinnacle of SUV performance.” (Image: Aston Martin)