When Ducati launched the XDiavel, there was no doubt this was an intriguing motorcycle. Sharing most of its components with the Diavel, the XDiavel was modified to suit the tastes of the cruiser loving audience. The fact that even the Diavel resembled the laid-back bike a lot more than a sport bike helped. What was lacking, however, from the XDiavel was a little more exclusivity. This is what Ducati probably wanted to achieve when it unveiled a new limited edition of the motorcycle, the Ducati XDiavel Nera. (Image: Ducati)

Now, most of the Nera remains the same as the standard XDiavel. It features a low-slung stance, long fuel tank, forward set footpegs and a handlebar as wide as a hug. The seat height measures in at 750mm and the footpegs themselves are adjustable to three different positions. The XDiavel, unlike the Diavel 1260 also gets an exposed chassis. (Image: Ducati)

What actually sets the Nera edition apart is that Ducati partnered with Italian furniture company – Poltrona Frau to provide exquisite leather for the bike. The company itself specialises in making supercar and yacht seating out of fancy leather. The XDiavel Nera gets this same kind of treatment with Pella Frau, a hand-crafter leather that is natural and soft to the touch. The most obvious place you will find this is the seats. A total of five colours are available to choose from called, Siam Red, Steel Blue, India, Selva and Grey. For clarity’s sake, ‘India’ is a deep tan colour and ‘Selva’ is Italian for ‘forest’, so a deep green colour. These seats are further characterised by X engravings for more exclusivity. (Image: Ducati)

The bike itself is painted in ‘Black on Black’ livery. It further sets itself apart from the standard bike with red accents on the engine valve covers as well as on the brake callipers. Additionally, depending on you colour of choice for the leather, other leather accessories including a passenger backrest (optional), key fob holder and a document holder are provided. Ducati also has a dedicated XDiavel Nera helmet on offer to match the bike. (Image: Ducati)

The engine, too, remains the same: A 1262cc Testastretta 90-degree L-Twin powerplant that generates 159.5hp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 127Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. This is then mated to a 6-speed transmission. But unlike the Diavel, power is transmitted to the wheels via a belt drive. This also makes the XDiavel the first bike in Ducati’s lineup to be belt-driven. The engine, and almost everything else on the bike, is mounted on a tubular steel trellis frame. Suspension is handled by 50mm adjustable upside down forks upfront with 120mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with preload and rebound adjustability and 110mm of travel. (Image: Ducati)

The bike rides on 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso tyres measuring 120/70/ZR17 at the front and 240/45/ZR17 at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a radial Brembo monobloc 4-piston M50 callipers at the front and a Brembo 2-piston floating calliper at the rear. ABS, of course, comes as standard. In total, the XDiavel stands 247kg in weight at the kerb, meaning with all the essential fluids filled. (Image: Ducati)

Of course, this wouldn’t be complete without mention of all the features on the bike. The XDiavel gets all LED lighting, LED DRLs, a full-colour 3.5-inch TFT instrument display, riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Power Launch, Cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity and backlit handlebar switches. About the instrument panel, the Nera edition gets its own exclusive animation. (Image: Ducati)