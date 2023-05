1/8 Honda has been slow to the EV or electric vehicle game globally and even with the launch of the Honda e, the electric supermini city car, things haven’t been looking too good. This isn’t surprising considering the extremely high pricing, but the Japanese company hasn’t given up hope yet. Enter the new e:Ny1 (pronounced ‘Anyone’?), a B-segment SUV that is so plain, it’s almost unique. (Image: Honda)

2/8 Unveiled at a media event in Offenbach, Germany, the e:Ny1 is based on Honda’s new e:N Architecture F platform. This platform, the company says, is focused on three attributes: high-rigidity body structure, better underbody aerodynamics and a low centre of gravity that should go a long way in making the car feel planted. The new chassis has been developed for battery electric vehicles and this along with the high-tensile steel used across the e:Ny1 helped improve the torsional rigidity. (Image: Honda)

3/8 Design-wise, however, the e:Ny1 seems pretty lacking. There is no tell-tale EV styling save for the lack of a front grille and the all-LED lighting. The bonnet is fairly plain and the side profile looks like a standard SUV trying to be a coupe. Of course, Honda says this is their ‘coupe-style’ SUV. (Image: Honda)

4/8 The inside of the SUV, too, is fairly plain with dark-themed interiors and no buttons at all except for the controls on the steering wheel and the hazard lights. Everything else that is usually controlled from the dash and centre console has been moved to the screen. Speaking of which, the screen is one of the biggest we’ve seen so far: a massive 15.1 inches with enough information to overload our primal brains with just a glance. Its user interface is simple however, but may take a little bit of getting used to. (Image: Honda)

5/8 Of course, a lot of the features haven’t been made public just yet, but we can expect some of the standard things like wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium sound system and dual-zone climate control. A panoramic sunroof is also part of the package as is the ambient lighting that should go a long way in livening up the cabin. (Image: Honda)

6/8 Moving over to what propels the e:Ny1, the SUV is powered by a 68.8 kWh battery pack that is capable of a claimed range of 412 km on a single charge. This in turn powers a front-wheel-drive motor that generates a maximum of 150 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque which the company claims has been “engineered to provide smooth and comfortable acceleration and deceleration”. As far as charging is concerned, the e:Ny1 is capable of 100 kW DC fast-charging going from 10 to 80 percent in 45 minutes. (Image: Honda)

7/8 “The e:Ny1 is the logical next step on our electrification journey in Europe,” said Tom Gardner, senior vice president at Honda Motor Europe. “Our development philosophy blends intelligent, customer-centric technology with beautiful design and fun-to-drive dynamics. This latest SUV exemplifies Honda’s commitment to electrification and is the latest step on Honda’s electrification journey.” (Image: Honda)