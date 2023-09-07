See Pics: The new TVS Apache RTR 310 has many firsts in its class

1/8 Indian motorcycle manufacturer, TVS Motor Company has just launched its latest flagship motorcycle, the Apache RTR 310. It features the same engine as the BMW 310 series bikes as well as the Apache RR 310. But when it comes to design, the RTR 310 is completely different. The bike also gets several features, including a very special one for Indian summers. (Image: TVS Motor)

2/8 Design-wise, the bike has been spotted testing fairly frequently in the recent past. In its final form too, it looks the same. The RTR is extremely aggressive on the styling front with a large split headlamp setup that almost looks like either the Triumph Speed Triple’s bug-eyed headlamps or even the Yamaha MT-09. The fuel tank is big and burly and gets a set of sharp looking shrouds on either side. The step-up seat gets a raised tail section for a very sporty look and all the lines and creases are sharp, accentuating the bikes aggressive characteristics. (Image: TVS Motor)

3/8 Over on the engine front, the RTR 310 gets the same engine as the BMWs and the RR 310. This is a 312.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder that dishes out 35.6 hp of maximum power at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,650 rpm. This is marginally higher than the RR 310’s state of tune. A six-speed gearbox handles transmission duties assisted by a slipper clutch. TVS claims a top speed of 150 km/h. (Image: TVS Motor)

4/8 Holding everything in place is an aluminium trellis frame. While it does resemble the RR 310’s frame a little, the rear sub-frame is different, with a sharp rise under the pillion seat and tail section. Suspension comes via an upside-down fork up front and a monoshock at the rear, both of which get preload, compression, and damping adjustment. However, the adjustability feature is available on the Dynamic kit that must be purchased separately. As standard, you get just preload adjustability on the rear monoshock. Petal discs on both ends sit on 17-inch alloy wheels complemented by dual-channel ABS as standard. (Image: TVS Motor)

5/8 As seen, starting with instrumentation, there is a five-inch, fully digital TFT display complete with smartphone and GoPro connectivity. Part of the instrumentation features are music control, document storage, voice assist, smart helmet device connectivity, telephone, and navigation. (Image: TVS Motor)

6/8 Then you have the Dynamic Pro Kit which adds features such as cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, rear lift-off control and Race Tuned stability control. The biggest highlight of the bike, however, has to be the climate-controlled seat that is on offer. This allows the rider to control the seat’s temperature, either mildly heating it or cooling it, using the instrument cluster. (Image: TVS Motor)

7/8 Another new feature is the Class D Dynamic LED headlamp. This gives the headlamp three levels of brightness that changes automatically depending on the speed the bike is travelling at. The rear brake lamp, too, flashes rapidly under hard braking. Additionally, the Apache also comes with several accessories including a visor, pannier and top-box kit and knuckle guards among others. (Image: TVS Motor)