See Pics: The new TVS Apache RTR 310 has many firsts in its class
TVS is racing in with the all-new Apache RTR 310. Based on its super sport sibling, the RTR 310 gets its own naked identity as well as a marginally higher tuned engine. Here's a look
September 07, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!