LML unveiled three electric scooter concept in India - the Star, Moonshot and Orion

LML, the leading Indian automobile brand, on September 30 unveiled the concept of its first three electric two-wheeler vehicles — Star (e-scooter), Moonshot (e-hyperbike) and Orion (e-bike) – on the occasion of their 50th year celebrations. LML introduced the concepts for its three most anticipated products under the theme "Reimagining the Legend". While Orion will be launched in the first half of next year in the United States followed by Europe, Star and Moonshot will be making its global debut in India in the second half of 2023.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, LML Emotion opined – “It’s been a long and arduous journey for the last couple of years and truly what has emerged is not just engineering marvels but a range of products which go beyond the product promise and deliver on an ‘Emotion’ which can only be experienced not expressed. Our products are poised to redefine the norms of personal and urban commute and set new standards of safety, intuitive intelligence, unmatched ride quality to only name a few aspects. "

The Star is a timeless classic and an icon that never fails to astound in any context in which it is brought to life. An exceptional experience, which is steeped in the past but entirely focused on the future. Some of the key features of the electric scooter Star are step-up seat, flat side panels, thick grab rails, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock suspension, disc brakes at both ends.

Orion's name is derived from the Greek term meaning constellation known as hunter as suggested by its name. The Orion gets a Hydroformed 6061 Alloy frame which gives it that light yet agile frame. Other features Orion's loaded with are - haptic feedback which lends a responsive, more engrossing ride, inbuilt GPS with predictive route sensors, IP67 battery for all weather safety, tilted Butterfly handlebars for added comfort in city riding posture, and many more.