In Pics: Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP

The want for safer cars has been climbing over the years and the Government of India has also been looking to increase the number of standard safety features. This has pushed manufacturers to upgrade their vehicles on this front. But which cars are currently the safest in the country and are they worth considering? This list will give you an idea of the safest cars with top ratings in the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash test. Tata Motors and Mahindra make the top five safest cars in India, but the list also includes Renault, Nissan, Toyota and Honda.

Tata Punch | 5 stars | We’re starting off with Tata’s newest entry, the Punch. The Tata Punch comes with two airbags and scored a total of five stars for adult occupancy and four stars for child safety. The model that was tested came standard with two airbags, seatbelt tensioners, ISOFIX anchors for children, and ABS. According to the Global NCAP ratings, the Punch scored 16.45 points out of a total of 17 for adults and 40.89 points out of a total of 49 for children. The car was crash tested at 64 km/h and the body shell was rated as stable. The Tata Punch’s top-spec Creative variant comes with a number of safety features including auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, reverse parking camera, four-channel ABS with EBD, traction control on the automatic variant and brake sway control. Then there is the iRA connected car tech from Tata Motors and together, this adds about 27 safety features to the micro SUV. The Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 86 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This can be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Mileage figures according to ARAI stand at 18.97 km/l for the manual version and 18.82 km/l for the automatic. Prices for the Punch start at Rs 5.93 lakh. (Image: Tata Motors)

Mahindra XUV300 | 5 stars | Moving on, we have the Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra’s version of its entry-level SUV. Scoring 16.42 points out of 17 for adult safety occupancy, the XUV300 also gets a rating of five stars. It also scores 37.44 points out of 49 for child safety, earning it four stars. The model of the XUV300 that was tested had two front airbags and was crash tested at a speed of 64 km/h. According to the rating agency, the body shell remained stable with the front passenger getting good overall protection. 'The driver sees adequate protection in the chest and tibia region'. The top-spec XUV300, too, comes with a fair number of safety equipment including ABS with EBD, front fog lamps, seatbelt pretensioners, rear parking sensors and reverse camera, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, hill start assist and corner braking control, among a long list. The XUV300 comes with a choice of a petrol or diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol is capable of producing 108 hp of maximum power at 5,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 and 3,500 rpm. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, on the other hand, produces 115 hp of maximum power at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm. Both engines receive an option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AutoSHIFT transmission. Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 start at Rs 8.41 lakh. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Altroz | 5 stars | The next car to score five stars in the crash tests is the Tata Altroz with 16.13 points out of a maximum of 17. For child occupancy, the Altroz scores a lower 29 points out of 49 but still a modest three stars. At a crash speed test of 64 km/h, the Altroz’s body shell remained stable and both the driver and passenger had adequate protection for the chest and tibias. The model tested comes equipped with dual front airbags, four-channel ABS, seatbelt pretensioners and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Other safety equipment on the Tata Altroz includes electronic brake-force distribution, reverse camera and rear sensors, voice alerts for seat belts and open doors as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system. As for the powertrain options, the Altroz gets a choice of three engine options -- the 1.2-litre petrol that can churn out 86 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel that produces 90 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm, and finally, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that pumps out 110 hp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 and 5,500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Prices for the Tata Altroz start at Rs 6.29 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Tata Motors)

Mahindra XUV700 | 5 stars | The Mahindra XUV700 gets five stars in adult occupancy, but its score of 16.03 points out of 17 is just a bit shy of the Tata Altroz; the XUV700 also scores 41.66 points out of 49 when it comes to child safety, making it the best so far and earning it a four-star rating. The model of the XUV700 that was tested comes with dual airbags; however, the top-spec variant comes with seven airbags including curtain airbags and for the driver’s knees. According to the rating agency, the XUV700 was tested at 64 km/h and its body shell remained stable with the ability to withstand further loadings. Overall driver and passenger safety remained good with adequate protection to the tibias. The top-spec XUV700 comes with a number of safety tech including ADAS, i.e., Advanced Driver Assistance System. This system gives it autonomous abilities such as automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, lane keep assist, smart pilot assist, and driver drowsiness detection, among others. The Mahindra XUV700 is powered by either a petrol or diesel engine. The 2-litre turbo-petrol produces 197 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre diesel, however, comes in two states of tune. One produces 152 hp of power and 360 Nm of torque. The higher tuned diesel churns out 182 hp of maximum power and 420 Nm of torque when mated to a manual transmission and 450 Nm of torque when mated to the automatic. Speaking of transmission options, the SUV is available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option. Prices for the Mahindra XUV700 start at Rs 13.18 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Nexon | 5 stars | The next, and final, Indian car on this list is the Tata Nexon with an adult occupant safety rating of five stars. With 16.06 points, the Nexon is also the last car on this list to score five stars. As for child safety, the mini SUV scores three stars with 25 points out of the 49-point maximum. Again, the body shell remained stable in its 64 km/h crash test and both the driver and the passenger received adequate protection in the chest and the tibias. The model tested had dual front airbags, ISOFIX anchors, seatbelt pretensioners and four-channel ABS. The top-spec variants of the Nexon, however, also get a full suite of electronic stability programmes like traction control, roll-over mitigation, hill hold and emergency brake assist along with the iRA-connected car tech which adds a crash alert and diagnostics report. Powering the Tata Nexon is a choice between a petrol and a diesel engine, both turbocharged. The 1.2-litre petrol is capable of producing 120 hp of power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. The 1.5-litre diesel produces 110 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 260 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,750 rpm. Transmission options include both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT automatic gearbox. Prices for the Tata Nexon start at Rs 7.60 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Tata Motors)

Toyota Urban Cruiser | 4 stars | Now, moving away from Indian cars, the Toyota Urban Cruiser comes in with four stars scoring 13.52 points out of the maximum 17. The model was tested at 64 km/h and while the passenger received good protection overall, the right knee received only marginal protection. The driver on the other hand receives adequate protection in the chest and tibias but only marginal protection in the knees. Child protection is rated three stars with a total score of 36.68 km/h. The model of the Urban Cruiser that was tested receives dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt pretensioners and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. The body shell on impact remained stable and was rated as being capable of further loadings. The Urban Cruiser still comes with a decent suite of safety tech such as high-speed warning buzzer, hill hold, speed sensitive door locks, day and night IRVM, reverse parking camera and others. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105 hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Prices for the Toyota Urban Cruiser start at Rs 9.02 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Toyota)

Honda City | 4 stars | The first sedan to make it to this list is the fourth-gen Honda City, scoring four stars again with a total score of 12.03 out of 17 points. The test data shows that the driver receives marginal protection to the chest and knees and adequate protection to the right tibia and feet. The passenger on the other hand receives adequate protection to the chest and tibias with only marginal protection to the knees. Child safety, too, was rated at four stars scoring 38.27 points out 49. The City was tested at the standard 64 km/h and the body shell was rated as unstable and incapable of further loadings. The model was tested with two airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors and ABS with EBD which comes standard. Other safety tech includes day and night IVRM, high-speed alert, door ajar warning and rear parking sensors with reverse camera. The fourth-gen Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 119 hp of maximum power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 4,600 rpm. Transmission options are limited to just one 5-speed manual gearbox. However, you should know that Honda has launched the fifth-generation City in India which comes with a number of more engine options including a hybrid variant called the City e: HEV. Prices for the fourth-gen Honda City start at Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Honda)

Honda Jazz | 4 stars | The other Honda car to secure four stars is the Honda Jaz with a total score of 13.89 out of 17 points. Child protection was rated at 31.54 points out of 49 and while the Jazz does not come with ISOFIX anchors, both the 1.5-year old and 3-year-old child seats were installed using the adult seatbelts. This still allows for a safety rating of three stars. As for the adult occupants, the passenger sees good protection overall with adequate protection to the left tibia and only marginal protection to both knees. The driver’s chest and tibias see adequate protection while the knees receive marginal protection. The tested Honda Jazz features dual airbags and ABS with EBD, but no seatbelt pretensioners or ISOFIX anchors. The body shell remained stable in the 64 km/h crash and was capable of further loadings. The Honda Jazz gets a few more safety features such as speed-sensing door lock, seatbelt reminders, high-speed alert and rear parking sensors with a multiview reverse camera. The Honda Jazz is powered by a single 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine capable of producing 90 hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT automatic. Prices for the Honda Jazz start at Rs 8.01 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Honda)

Nissan Magnite | 4 stars | Another Japanese manufacturer to make it to the list is Nissan, with its Magnite scoring four stars. The SUV managed to get 11.85 points out of 17 for adult occupant safety but 24.88 points for child safety giving it a score of only two stars. The model that was tested came equipped with dual front airbags, seatbelt pretensioners and four-channel ABS. The driver received adequate protection for the tibias and marginal protection in the chest and knees. The passenger on the other hand received good protection in the chest, adequate protection in the tibias and marginal protection in the left knee. Additionally, the body shell was rated as stable by the agency. The Magnite does get some more safety features such as hill-start assist, electronic brake-force distribution, vehicle dynamic control and traction control along with the usual parking sensors and reverse camera. The Nissan Magnite receives two petrol engine options to power it. The 1-litre naturally aspirated engine produces 72 hp of power at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The 1-litre turbo-petrol on its part produces 100 hp of maximum power at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm of peak torque between 2,800 and 3,600 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and A CVT automatic transmission. Prices for the Nissan Magnite start at Rs 5.97 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Nissan)