In Pics | Stunning reveals from 2021 LA Auto Show

There is something for everyone at the show, whether it be new vehicle shopping, free test drives, experiencing latest tech or exploring an assortment of customized rides and supercars. Dozens of vehicle debuts and concepts cars are on display at the global stage for product reveals.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
After a one year hiatus due to the novel COVID-19 outbreak, the LA Auto Show returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 10 days show, from November 19-28, 2021, is a must-see for car enthusiasts. There is something for everyone at the show, whether it be new vehicle shopping, free test drives, experiencing the latest tech or exploring an assortment of customized rides and supercars. Dozens of vehicle debuts and concept cars are on display at the global stage for product reveals. Here are some of the interesting reveals from the 2021 LA Auto Show. (Image: laautoshow.com)
The new 2022 Navigator revealed at LA Auto Show 2021. The large luxury SUV combines refined craftsmanship, intuitive technology and powerful performance. (Image: laautoshow.com)
Volkswagen All-Electric ID.4 displayed during the 10 days LA Auto Show 2021. (Image: laautoshow.com)
The Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota introduced its all-new, all-electric 2023 bZ4X. Toyota’s bZ4X is leading towards a future that is “Beyond Zero”, which means not only reducing carbon footprint to zero, but also going beyond to create a net positive impact. (Image: laautoshow.com)
Car enthusiasts view 2021 Ford Bronco during the 2021 LA Auto Show at the Convention Center. (Image: laautoshow.com)
Kia debuted the hybrid Sportage SUV at the 2021 LA Auto Show. (Image: laautoshow.com)
Hyundai debuted the Seven Concept, a fully electric full-sized SUV, at the LA Auto Show. (Image: laautoshow.com)
Subaru displayed its all-new 2023 Solterra, the first AWD electric vehicle to feature legendary standard capability of Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. (Image: laautoshow.com)
Porsche revealed the latest pinnacle the 718 family – the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS at the LA Auto Show. (Image: laautoshow.com)
Tags: #auto show #automobile #LA Auto Show 2021 #Slideshow #World News
first published: Nov 26, 2021 02:33 pm

