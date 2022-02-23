In Pics: Porsche unveils the driver-focused Macan T

German automaker Porsche has always used the ‘T’ designation to signify ‘Touring’, and while that has been used on its 3-door cars like the 718 Cayman coupe and the Boxter roadster, its bigger SUVs never really got the bespoke specification. The Macan received a mid-life refresh as recently as July, 2021 and as part of that got updates in a number of areas. Aside from just the designation, the Macan T gets its own unique blend of features that differentiates it from its siblings both on the outside as well as on the inside. (Image: Porsche)

For exteriors, Porsche has given the Macan T an exclusive Agate Grey shade on elements such as exterior mirrors, roof spoiler, grille surrounds and side blades. Then there are black elements thrown into the mix as well such as the window tint and tailpipes. Finally, Porsche finishes off the T with 20-inch alloys from the Macan S, but this time with a dark titanium colour. As for the overall paint scheme, customers can choose from up to 13 plain, metallic and special colours. (Image: Porsche)

Over on the inside, eight-way electrically adjustable sports seats now come as standard. The upholstery in the cabin is exclusive and based on the black leather package that is otherwise available on other trims. A Sport-Tex Stripe pattern is used on the leathers of the front and outer rear seats and, for contrast, Porsche has added silver stitching to the seats, headrests and steering wheel. A sport chrono stopwatch sits on the upper part of the dashboard and the door entry guards are black aluminium with the Macan T logo. (Image: Porsche)

Of course, the Macan T gets all of the updates from the facelift as well. This includes the new centre console, 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment, Porsche Communication Management with online navigation, all of it as standard. The Macan T also comes with more standard equipment such as a multifunction GT heated sports steering wheel. Additionally, one can opt for the steering wheel in Race-Tex with its carbon trims and ioniser. (Image: Porsche)

Moving on to the powertrain, the Macan T is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine that produces 265PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. This is then mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission via the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system. According to Porsche this engine weighs 58.8 kg less than the 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 planted in the Macan S and GTS. What this essentially means is the front axle is lighter and the rear-wheel bias of the PTM allows for more power and traction on the rear wheels and a strong launch from the start line. (Image: Porsche)

Porsche says the torque has been broadly spread to provide excellent traction throughout the spectrum. There is an additional Sport Chrono Package that Porsche has an option including a mode switch and Sport Response on the steering wheel. With this installed, the company claims the Macan T has a top-speed of 232 km/h and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.2 seconds. The Macan T is also the first Porsche Model to get steel suspension as standard along with the Porsche Active Suspension Management. The Macan has also been lowered by 15mm and the anti-roll bars on the front axle are now more rigid making for better agility and very responsive steering. As an option, Porsche offers adaptive air suspension which lowers the car by another 10mm. (Image: Porsche)