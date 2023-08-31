Facelifted Hyundai i20 prices and specifications announced for the UK; India launch in coming months

1/9 Hyundai has been testing the i20 in India for a while now and while the official launch timeline for our country isn’t known yet, the hatchback’s prices and specifications have been unveiled in the UK. The same car, with more or less the same updates, should also be making its way to our shores, so this gives us a fairly clear picture of what to expect. (Image: Hyundai)

2/9 Now while most of the design is still retained, the i20 has been given some minor tweaks for a fresh, sporty feel. The front, for example, features a redesigned bumper, tweaked grille and air dams and the Hyundai logo has been moved higher on to the bonnet. The headlamp design has been tweaked slightly with the LED DRLs looking sharper than before. Over on the side, there is a new set of 17-inch five-pointed star alloy wheels, but lower trim levels will get a set of 16-inchers as standard. (Image: Hyundai)

3/9 At the rear, the changes come in the form of a more visible skid plate with some contrast black elements that add to the sporty design cues. Internationally, the i20 is available in a total of three colour options—Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl and Lucid Lime Metallic. In terms of dimensions, the i20 measures 4,065 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height. Wheelbase comes in at 2,580 mm. (Image: Hyundai)

4/9 There have been no changes made to the powertrain in the UK. The India-spec model, too, is expected to continue with the existing engine options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). When mated to the manual gearbox, the naturally aspirated engine produces 83 hp of maximum power and with the IVT produces 88 hp. Peak torque for both transmission options is 114.7 Nm. (Image: Hyundai)

5/9 The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine on the other hand is mated to a single 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). This engine is capable of spitting out 120 hp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. (Image: Hyundai)

6/9 Changes to the interiors are fairly minimal. The UK model gets a 10.25-inch driver’s display and ADAS as standard. However, it is still uncertain whether these will make their way to the India-spec model. The autonomous driver assistance system in the international model comes with features such as lane-keep assist, forward-collision avoidance assist, blind-sport assist and a lot more. (Image: Hyundai)

7/9 Now while this is uncertain for the i20, the upcoming Hyundai Creta that is expected to launch next year is set to feature the safety tech. Other connectivity features for the i20 include USB Type-C ports, 10.25-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and connected car tech. (Image: Hyundai)

8/9 In the UK, the prices for the facelifted Hyundai i20 start at £20,770 which amounts to Rs 21.83 lakh at the time of writing. Of course, this won’t be the case for Indian prices. In India, prices for the i20 currently start at Rs 7.45 lakh and go up to Rs 11.87 lakh, ex-showroom. We can expect the facelifted i20 to be priced at a slight premium considering the updates. (Image: Hyundai)