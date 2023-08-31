Facelifted Hyundai i20 prices and specifications announced for the UK; India launch in coming months
The redone UK-spec car should make its way to India with more or less the same updates—a moderately refreshed design and new features on the inside. Engine options, however, are unlikely to change.
August 31, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
