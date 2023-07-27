Audi's Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron launch on August 18 | In Pictures
Audi's Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron facelifts hint of subtle changes to the exterior. The biggest change, however, is the larger battery capable of greater range.
July 27, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
