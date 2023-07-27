Audi's Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron launch on August 18 | In Pictures

1/8 Audi is all set to launch Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron in India and while essentially just a facelift, the EVs come with a host of tweaks and upgrades including greater range. Q8 and Q8 Sportback continue to be available in both the ‘50’ and ‘55’ trims and are imported as completely built-up units (CBUs). (Image: Audi India)

2/8 Audi Q8 e-tron started life off as just the Audi e-tron. With the new naming scheme, Audi has brought the car more into family nomenclature. As part of the facelift, Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron get subtle design changes all around the car. The front is defined by a new, redesigned grille complete with black surrounds, tweaked headlamp units, larger air inlets and a tweaked bumper. In profile, the EV gets a new set of 20-inch aero alloys that are specific to the India models. At the rear, too, there is a new set of tail light clusters and a re-profiled bumper. The obvious difference between the two, however, is the sloping roofline at the rear on the Sportback e-tron. Don’t forget Audi’s new 2D logo that is tacked on to the front and rear of the SUVs. (Image: Audi India)

3/8 On the inside, the changes are fewer. You get a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is also an additional 8.6-inch touchscreen control panel. The dash, however, is now made of recycled materials. In terms of upholstery, Audi offers the India-specific Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron with either a combination of leather and leatherette or Valcona Milano leather upholstery. (Image: Audi India)

4/8 The biggest change to the e-tron siblings, however, lies in their powertrains. As mentioned earlier, both variants are offered in the ’50’ and ‘55’ trims, essentially marking their powertrain options. The 50 version of Q8 e-tron and Sportback are powered by a 95 kWh battery pack which in turn powers two electric motors. The combined output from this is 340 hp of maximum power and 664 Nm of peak torque. The claimed range is 491 km and 505 km for Q8 e-tron and Sportback e-tron, respectively. (Image: Audi India)

5/8 The 55 variant of the SUVs, however, is powered by a larger 114 kWh battery pack which allows for longer range as well. The dual-motor setup is capable of producing a combined maximum power output of 408 hp and a peak torque of 664 Nm. This allows for Q8 e-tron and Sportback to achieve ranges of 582 km and 600 km, respectively. (Image: Audi India)

6/8 Audi says that both models also come equipped with 170 kW DC fast-charging capabilities. This will allow owners to charge their cars from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes. (Image: Audi India)

7/8 Of course, both e-trons also get a long list of features such as digital LED matrix headlamps, a 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, a wireless charging pad, powered front seats with massaging, ventilation, and heating capabilities as well as soft-close doors. Other features include 360-degree park assist with park assist plus, four-zone climate control, lane departure warning, connected car tech, and a host of other safety features. (Image: Audi India)