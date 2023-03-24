A look at all-new EV9, Kia’s largest E-SUV yet

1/8 First showcased at the LA Auto Show in 2021 and subsequently at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi, Kia has finally taken the wraps off what is the brand’s biggest electric SUVs ever, the Kia EV9. This is not just another showcase, this is the production version of the EV and what we will finally see gracing the streets globally. (Image: Kia)

2/8 The new SUV brings in all-new styling combined with performance numbers that are on a par with offerings from some of the bigger luxury brands such as BMW and Mercedes. Coming to the aesthetics of the EV9, the SUV sports a boxy silhouette, one that is not typically futuristic by itself but it does have its standout features. Take, for example, the front fascia: A blanked out grille, inverted Z-shaped LED DRLs, pixel-like headlamp clusters and an extended bonnet amplify the SUV’s electric stance. (Image: Kia)

3/8 Sharp creases make up most of the EV9’s defining folds all the way from the front, along the side and to the rear. The side profile reveals flush door handles and a 21-inch alloys designed to allow air to flow smoothly across it. The window sizes are large as well, which means great visibility from the inside. (Image: Kia)

4/8 The ‘star map’ LED signatures from the front make their appearance at the rear, too. The overall design at the rear would have been a pretty plain affair if not for the protruding spoiler and lower skid plate at the bottom. Looking back at the 2023 showcase, Kia has made sure that the production version and the concept do not vary significantly. (Image: Kia)

5/8 The biggest change you will see, however, is that the production EV9 rides closer to the ground. The concept featured 23-inch wheels and also had slightly sharper lines all around. The EV9’s design is all-new and comes from the mind of ex-BMW designer Karim Habib. Habib does explain that all of the brand’s future models will be visually linked, so we can expect a lot of the same design cues and even variants of them in Kia’s upcoming cars. (Image: Kia)

6/8 Moving on to the powertrain, unfortunately, Kia has refrained from giving details, but we do know that the company is targeting a driving range of 543 km. This could suggest a 100 kWh battery capacity. This is also thanks to the additional 200 mm space between the wheels when compared to the EV6 that shares the same E-GMP platform. Another thing we can say with confidence is that the EV9 will come with the same 800 V charging system. With this, the EV9 will be capable of the same 350 kW DC fast charging giving you a range of 100 km in just six minutes. Like the EV6 and sister brand Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, the SUV will come with both rear-wheel-drive as well as all-wheel-drive options. (Image: Kia)

7/8 Just like the exterior, the interior is all new, too. Overall simplistic in its approach, the EV9 gets a white and grey two-tone interior scheme. The new dash houses the same large display as the EV6. This combines both the instrument cluster as well as the entertainment system and comes with a number of connectivity options as standard. The steering wheel is an all-new design as well. A gloss black centre features a flat bottom which is then overlayed with a more traditional circular wheel in white. There are no digital rear-view displays on this car, but for that matter, the EV6 doesn’t have it either. However, this gives the dash a very mature feel, accentuated with ambient lighting in all the right places. The central console is a floating unit with the buttons to select driving modes and other functions. Six seats have been confirmed as well with captain seats for the middle row. These swivel 180 degrees as well, allowing the passengers in the middle row to sit face-to-face with those in the rear. Further adding function to the third row is a set of cup holders as well as USB ports for charging mobile devices. (Image: Kia)