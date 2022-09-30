English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewspersonal finance

    Personal Finance: PE funds are ballooning, but so are the risks

    Equity mutual funds can underperform, PE funds can fail totally. Various stages of funding a business entail varying risk-return profiles

    Lisa Barbora
    September 30, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    Personal Finance: PE funds are ballooning, but so are the risks

    (Representative image)

    Highlights Alternate investment funds have mopped up Rs3.2 lakh crore until June 2022 PE funds entail high but varied risks, based on a host of factors Key to returns lies in PE fund managers' timely exits from companies they invest in Ask any high net worth investor (HNI), about their experience with private equity (PE) investing, it’s sure to be a mixed bag. And yet this is a fast growing arm of the investment management industry in India. Nearly ten years ago, the aggregate...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dousing the inflation fire: The price tag is really high

      Sep 29, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Will Fed follow Bank of England's pivot, Sebi's idea of Social Stock Exchanges, tips to angel investment portfolio, Torrent Pharma's recent acquisition, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers