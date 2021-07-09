Zomato IPO | Stock market valuation benchmarks might have to change

While discussing the present state of affairs in the markets, especially the valuations, two statistical parameters are used most often: One, the price to earnings (PE) ratio of the benchmark (e.g., Nifty50), and two, the market capitalisation to GDP ratio (popularly known as the Warren Buffet indicator).

Both these indicators may soon lose their relevance, particularly in the context of Indian markets.

In next couple of years a large number of new economy stocks may get listed. Many of the new economy stocks that listed earlier may get included in the benchmark indices. Obviously, the old economy stocks, especially PSU and cyclical commodity stocks will pave the way for these new economy stocks. The point here is that the new economy stocks are valued at a multiple of the revenue, not profits.

For example, it is expected that in the next Nifty reshuffle Avenue Supermart (198x PE) or Info Edge (500x PE) may replace Indian Oil Corporation (5x PE). This will obviously inflate the composite valuation of Nifty in PE ratio terms. At some point in time Reliance Retail (100x PE), Reliance JIO (150x PE), Zomato (200x PE), PayTM (150x PE) Indiamart Intermesh (80x PE), etc. shall find place in the benchmark index at the expense of Coal India (7x PE), BPCL (8x PE), NTPC (7x PE), Power Grid (9x PE). Assessment of market valuation through Nifty PE ratio would become totally meaningless at that point in time.

The Warren Buffet indicator has already become less relevant in the case of Indian markets. This indicator ignores the rise in private equity investments. In the Indian context, for example, the equity investment in self-owned enterprise and home equity has risen sharply in the past one decade, as compared to the decade prior to that. Besides, the size of unlisted private businesses has increased significantly. Factor in the estimated market value of Amazon India, Vodafone India, PayTM, Flipkart, Honda India, Hyundai India, LG India, Samsung India, Apple India, etc. and you will find this ratio running much higher than what the present statistics might suggest.

So the current argument that the Indian market is ‘expensive but nowhere closer to bubble territory’ based on historical PE ratio trends, may become totally redundant. The market participants might have to evolve new parameters for valuing the market that would be appropriate in the evolving scenario.

Till then, Nifty50 is trading above one standard deviation 12 month forward PE and market cap to GDP has crossed the threshold of 100 percent.