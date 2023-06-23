World Bank study has some nuggets for India’s subsidy problem

Subsidising and encouraging the use of chemical fertilisers has been a cornerstone of India’s green revolution

Highlights Subsidies are a vital tool used by politicians to win elections in India Not all freebies reach those that require them the most A World Bank study offers a range of solutions to restructure subsidies Study shows subsidies must be removed after a period of time but such removal must be sequenced Social protection and compensation must be involved while removing subsidies The Congress has just won a dramatic victory in the Karnataka assembly elections. Commentators attribute this to various factors. The foremost is...