Why Indian PSU bank chiefs deserve better pay

The current pay ideology for Indian PSU bankers seems to be rooted in a past socialist mindset rather than reflecting the capitalist realities of today's financial sector

Highlights PSU bankers face increased competition, changing regulation and innovation today PSU bankers’ compensation approach needs to reflect capitalist realities of today Adequate pay would ensure ethics and integrity are followed at PSU banks without compromise Performance linked incentives are a must to reward exceptional performance and attract talent Pay disparity between public and private sector banks must be reduced In recent years, the role of public sector undertaking (PSU) bankers in India has become increasingly challenging and complex. PSU bankers are now confronted with...