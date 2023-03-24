Why corrupt netas rarely languish in prisons

What India needs is time bound completion of trials in corruption cases and a similar time frame during the appeal stage in the High Court and the Supreme Court. (Representative image)

Manish Sisodia need not be unduly worried on how the corruption case against him in the liquor scam will proceed. If one goes by the form book of similar cases against other Indian political leaders, it would be at least a decade before his case reaches finality in the trial stage. If convicted, his appeal in the higher courts can drag on for another decade or so. And much will depend on how he and his boss Arvind Kejriwal play...