Why a Pavlovian approach to trading often fails

Markets are dynamic entities and are undergoing continuous metamorphosis. What worked yesterday need not work today

Ivan Pavlov was a Russian neurologist and physiologist known for his experiments in behavioural science. A famous experiment was in the study of heuristics. Heuristics are automated responses by humans based on their past experience. For example, when a child sees a doctor she identifies the doctor with the painful experience of getting pricked and begins crying even before the doctor touches her. This automated response is called “heuristics” in behavioural science. Pavlov identified the presence of heuristics in living...