What’s up with rural demand?

Is rural demand really slowing? That’s what the Nielsen data seem to show, although not everybody is convinced. My colleague Ravi Ananthanarayanan has analysed the Nielsen numbers in detail. Macro data may provide additional clues. Take, for instance, the GDP numbers for the July-September 2021 quarter, out recently. From the data, we can derive the inflation according to the GDP deflator. Moreover, the numbers can also be used to calculate inflation in various sectors of the economy, using the GVA...