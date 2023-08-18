What does July’s inflation spike mean for India’s stock market?

Monetary tightening or rate-hikes work by limiting the money in the hands of consumer, thereby reining in demand. So, rate-hikes would have no sway on current supply-driven inflation

In current times, when most major economies are trying to stay afloat while warding off inflation, India had been able to keep a lid on inflation. But that appears to have changed. The inflation print for July overshot expectations by a huge margin. CPI inflation came in at 7.4percent, against a mellower expectation of 6.5percent. WPI inflation too picked up significantly in July from the lowest level seen in more than seven years in June. Coming in at -1.4percent last...