English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Weak drug regulation may undermine move to make doctors prescribe only generics

    Doctors fear the NMC circular would result in patients getting Non-Standard Quality drugs that would not help them get better

    Prosenjit Datta
    August 16, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
    Weak drug regulation may undermine move to make doctors prescribe only generics

    The idea behind the notification is to allow patients to buy cheaper drugs rather than the perhaps more expensive branded generics.

    Highlights:  National Medical Commission wants doctors to only prescribe generics and not specific branded drugs  Move to ensure that patients get access to the cheapest drugs, free of incentivised marketing  Doctors believe circular may result in patients getting Non-Standard Quality drugs   Indian drug quality checks are not as stringent as those of developed countries  Pharma companies spend millions to convince doctors to prescribe their drugs   Institutional capacity to ensure drugmakers follow all the policies in manufacturing is wanting  A notification issued by the National...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India: Young, restless, and hopeful  

      Aug 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A deep dive into the equity market outlook, can India push the learning curve u...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers