We need to shield climate target from energy shock 

Economy: Threatened worldwide | Climate change is curbing growth and incomes and threatens trillions of dollars' worth of damage. Estimates cited in the report say high warming of 4C could drag down global GDP between 10 and 23 percent this century, compared to a world without warming. With no action, climate change could push between 35 and 132 million more people into extreme poverty by 2030. GDP per capita was 13.6 percent lower for African countries in 2010 than it would have been without global warming since 1991. Sub-Saharan Africa could lose a further 12 percent of GDP by 2050 and 80 percent by 2100 with high emissions. (Representative Image)

As nations across the globe seek comfort in coal to mitigate the raging energy crisis, clouds are gathering over the GHG (greenhouse gas) emission targets set by different countries to cut the global carbon footprint within a stipulated time frame. Stoked by the Covid pandemic and fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, there is now a global “gold rush” for new fossil gas production, pipelines, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. Many EU (European Union) nations are contemplating reopening old,...