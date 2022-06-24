English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    We need to shield climate target from energy shock 

    Countries, including India, should ensure that near-term reliance on coal does not come in the way of reducing global carbon footprint  

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    June 24, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    We need to shield climate target from energy shock 

    Economy: Threatened worldwide | Climate change is curbing growth and incomes and threatens trillions of dollars' worth of damage. Estimates cited in the report say high warming of 4C could drag down global GDP between 10 and 23 percent this century, compared to a world without warming. With no action, climate change could push between 35 and 132 million more people into extreme poverty by 2030. GDP per capita was 13.6 percent lower for African countries in 2010 than it would have been without global warming since 1991. Sub-Saharan Africa could lose a further 12 percent of GDP by 2050 and 80 percent by 2100 with high emissions. (Representative Image)

    As nations across the globe seek comfort in coal to mitigate the raging energy crisis, clouds are gathering over the GHG (greenhouse gas) emission targets set by different countries to cut the global carbon footprint within a stipulated time frame. Stoked by the Covid pandemic and fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, there is now a global “gold rush” for new fossil gas production, pipelines, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. Many EU (European Union) nations are contemplating reopening old,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Financial innovation: RBI walks a tight rope

      Jun 23, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Red Queen in MPC minutes, a turnaround IT story, macro clouds gather, Start-up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers