English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Problems of 2020s can’t be solved by policies of 1980s: UN agency

    Conditions in Volcker’s time were very different from those prevailing in today’s globalised, hyper-financialized and debt-ridden economy

    Manas Chakravarty
    October 20, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    Problems of 2020s can’t be solved by policies of 1980s: UN agency

    Representational Image.

    Highlights  UNCTAD says that the current tightening of monetary policy will force the world into a recession  The current bout of inflation is primarily due to inadequate supply  Conditions in Volcker’s time were very different from today’s circumstances  Using the policy tools of the seventies and eighties to force inflation down today is therefore a mistake  There is a strong probability of a hard landing  UNCTAD bats for alternative policies such as anti-trust measures, taxes on windfall profits and wealth and price controls  It says, 'The...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will consumer sentiments sustain beyond festive season?

      Oct 19, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's decoupling not possible, global equity markets highly volatile, fund manager survey expects major low in 2023, adversities hit cotton spinning mills, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers