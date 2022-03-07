Ukraine war | Inflation will rise, growth will suffer: Kotak economist Suvodeep Rakshit

Representational Image.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on, the impact on global economies and trade relations are set for some upheavals. For India, rising crude oil and commodity prices are likely to have adverse effects on inflation and economic growth, giving rise to fresh challenges to policy makers. Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist, Kotak Institutional Equities, says the primary fallout will be fuel price adjustments. “Inflation will likely be pushed closer to an average of 6 per cent,” he points out. Responding to...