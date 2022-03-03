Ukraine Conflict| Risks of fertiliser shortages, bloated subsidy bill loom for India

Phosphate fertiliser plant. Mosaic Co is indicating low inventories and strong demand for phosphate

The world’s largest producers of fertilisers are warning of tight demand-supply market conditions in 2022. This can swell India’s subsidy bill and crimp fertiliser availability, unless the government proactively secures supplies. The latest earnings updates from Nutrien, Mosaic, CF Industries Holdings, the major producers of potash, phosphate and nitrogen (urea) based fertilisers, indicate healthy demand outlook for crop nutrients. However, global inventories are low. Moreover, conflict in Europe, rapid rise in feedstock prices and reorientation of production towards the local market in...