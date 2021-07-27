MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Tiger Global: the technology investor ruffling Silicon Valley feathers

The firm’s swift decisions, high valuations and backing of rival start-ups sets it apart from typical venture capitalists 

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 27, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Tiger Global: the technology investor ruffling Silicon Valley feathers

Miles Kruppa in San Francisco and Benjamin Parkin in New Delhi For the first 15 years of running Tiger Global Management, Chase Coleman wore a suit every day in the hopes that investors would look past his inexperience. Today, his firm faces a different kind of reputational issue. In the two decades since it was founded in 2001, Tiger Global has become one of the most profitable tech investors, holding stakes in more billion-dollar private start-ups than any other firm, according...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The noose is tightening around Big Tech

    Jul 26, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s Tibet messaging, long road ahead for Yes Bank, ITC’s ring of security, Monsoon Watch 2021, upcoming Fed policy review, mangoes and climate change, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers