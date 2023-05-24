The new gold boom: how long can it last?

May 24, 2023 / 11:22 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The rush to gold by the global elite is being mirrored by emerging market central banks.

Harry Dempsey and Leslie Hook in London In a high-security vault in London’s Mayfair, where the glass is thick enough to resist automatic gunfire and four control rooms keep watch around the clock, some of the world’s wealthiest individuals have been rushing to store gold. The small safes inside, which cost as much as £12,000 annually, are set to be full by the end of the year as clients resort to securing more hard assets, a sign of the troubled times. Clients...