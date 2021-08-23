The Eastern Window: Will Xi's move to soak the rich work?

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched an anti-rich movement that might take him far ahead in the populist route and put him on par with Mao Zedong, founder of Communist China, in the popular lore. At the core of Xi’s recent call is the need to establish socialism and bring about a fair redistribution of wealth. A Xi-led meeting of Communist leaders recently pledged to carry out “reasonable adjustments to excessive income” and encourage the rich to give back more...