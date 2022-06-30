English
    Testing times for electric two-wheelers as sales stutter

    Recent months have seen e2W sales decline due to demand slowdown and supply chain issues, but manufacturers are confident they will ride out of this blip

    Vatsala Kamat
    June 30, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    File image of Ola Electric scooters

    The last couple of months have seen electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) on a slippery path. According to data provided by VAHAN (provides vehicle registration data), total e2W sales dropped by about 20 percent month-on-month (mom) in May, after a decline of about 21 percent m-o-m in April. A look at individual companies shows Ola’s sales, which is among the frontrunners despite its delayed start, dropped from 13,000 vehicles in April to 9,000 in May. Hero Electric's sales too slid sharply in...

